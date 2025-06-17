

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Economic sentiment survey data from Germany is the only major report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 5.00 am ET, the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research is scheduled to release Germany's economic sentiment survey data. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 34.8 in June from 25.2 in the previous month.



In the meantime, current account figures are due from Bulgaria.



At 6.00 am ET, the Central Statistics Office publishes Ireland's foreign trade data for April.



