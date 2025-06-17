

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Corrects headline and first paragraph



The Bank of Japan decided to maintain its interest rate and to reduce the pace of the amount of bond purchases from April next year.



The policy board of the BoJ unanimously decided to hold the uncollateralized overnight call rate to remain at around 0.5 percent. The decision came in line with expectations.



Previously, the bank had raised the benchmark rate to the current level from 0.25 percent in January.



By an 8-1 majority vote, the board also decided to cut the amount of its monthly outright purchases of JGBs so that it will be about JPY 2 trillion in January-March 2027.



The amount will be cut by around JPY 400 billion each calendar year until January-March 2026, and by about JPY 200 billion each calendar quarter from April-June 2026.



