Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

mBank EUR Tier 2 10.25NC5.25

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

June 17, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

mBank S.A.

EUR Tier 2 Subordinated Notes due 25 September 2035

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme,

dated 13 September 2024

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: mBank S.A. Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR min 300mil - max 400mil Description: EUR Tier 2 10.25NC5.25 Offer price: tbc tbc Other offer terms: EMTN documentation, denoms 100k/100k, listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Regulated Market Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG Erste Group Bank AG Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Morgan Stanley Europe SE UBS Europe SE Stabilisation period expected to start on: June 17, 2025 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Regulated Market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

