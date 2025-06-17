

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate increased further in May to the highest level in four months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate rose to 9.7 percent in May from 8.9 percent in April.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.7 percent.



The number of unemployed increased to 561,000 persons in May from 513,000 persons in April.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, came in at 23.3 percent in May.



Meanwhile, the employment rate dropped to 68.6 percent in May from 69.0 percent in the prior month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 9.0 percent in May versus 8.5 percent a month ago.



