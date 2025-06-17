HIGHLIGHTS:

TXC25-139 cut 9.05 metres grading 367 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) (182.8 g/t silver (Ag) & 2.04 g/t gold (Au)) from 187.5 metres, including 0.82 metres grading 2,886 g/t AgEq (1,411 g/t Ag & 16.13 g/t Au), Ag/Au ratio 90:1;

TXC25-150 drilled 2.84 metres grading 671.5 AgEq (367 g/t Ag & 3.41 g/t Au) from 162.3 metres, including 0.76 metres grading 1,554 g/t AgEq ( 819 g/t Ag & 8.14 g/t Au);

TXC25-146 intercepted 1.16 metres of 1,111 g/t AgEq (615 g/t Ag & 5.50 g/t Au) from 189.5 metres;

Results from the entirety of the M&I Conversion Program have validated the geologic model, successfully establishing continuity of the high-grade shoots bearing robust geometry over 350 metres. The shoots remain open to the Northwest and downdip;

Significant new zones of near-surface mineralization were encountered during the M&I Conversion Program at higher-than-average grades updip from the existing resource shell;

Modelling of the M&I Conversion Program drillholes is now underway with an updated mineral resource estimate on Tonopah West on track for Q3, 2025; and

Assay results for 7 drillholes from the Company's Northwest step out resource expansion area are currently pending. (see February 24, 2025 news release)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces the final set of high-grade silver and gold drill intercepts from its recently completed M&I Conversion Program (as defined herein) at its 100% owned Tonopah West project ("Tonopah West") located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, United States.

The Company has completed its in-fill drilling program (the "M&I Conversion Program") at Tonopah West which commenced in mid July 2024 and consisted of 62 drillholes totalling 12,580 metres (41,271 feet) within the shallow southern portion of the Bermuda-Merten vein group ("DPB") resource area (the "M&I Conversion Area"). The objective of the M&I Conversion Program is to convert between 1.0 and 1.5-million tonnes of material from inferred mineral resources to measured and indicated mineral resources. The M&I Conversion Area represents the initial years of anticipated production at Tonopah West based on the mine plan laid out in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment on Tonopah West (see September 4, 2024 news release).

Andrew Pollard, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "With all assays now received from our M&I Conversion Program, we've validated our geologic model at Tonopah West and confirmed continuous high-grade mineralization over a 350-metre zone. Results from this program featured standout grades that reinforce the Tonopah West project's position as one of the top undeveloped silver assets in the sector. In addition to strengthening confidence in known zones through tighter drill spacing, the program also outlined new near-surface zones of ultra-high-grade gold and silver mineralization, representing meaningful new tonnage potential. These results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate on Tonopah West anticipated to be completed Q3 2025, aimed at upgrading significant tonnage to the measured and indicated categories to help de-risk the early years of anticipated production."

Table 1: Tonopah West Assay Intercepts using 150 g/t AgEq cut off

Drillhole ID Hole

Type Program From

(m) To (m) Drill

Interval

(m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) AgEq

(g/t)(2)(3) TXC25-139 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 187.54 196.60 9.05 182.8 2.038 366.6 Including 187.54 188.37 0.82 1,411.0 16.133 2,866.4 TXC25-141 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 273.59 275.17 1.59 106.6 0.787 177.6 TXC25-141 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 447.66 448.27 0.61 694.9 7.512 1,372.5 Including 447.97 448.27 0.31 1,226.0 13.733 2,464.9 TXC25-142 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 347.08 347.60 0.52 5.1 1.610 150.3 TXC25-142 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 361.01 361.80 0.79 597.6 4.540 1,007.1 Including 361.01 361.37 0.37 1,122.0 8.160 1,858.1 TXC25-146 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 189.50 190.65 1.16 615.0 5.497 1,110.9 Including 189.95 190.65 0.70 920.1 8.330 1,671.6 TXC25-147 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 148.19 151.85 3.66 176.7 1.228 287.5 Including 150.88 151.43 0.55 704.0 4.250 1,087.4 TXC25-147 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 182.58 183.34 0.76 277.5 5.586 781.5 Including 183.00 183.34 0.34 315.0 6.620 912.2 TXC25-148 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 124.66 125.43 0.76 111.0 1.270 225.6 TXC25-148 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 238.35 240.49 2.13 198.1 2.383 413.1 Including 238.35 238.96 0.61 512.0 5.590 1,016.3 TXC25-149 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 129.36 129.97 0.61 491.0 4.570 903.3 TXC25-149 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 238.35 239.57 1.22 93.7 1.919 266.8 TXC25-149 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 252.59 253.59 1.01 38.2 2.157 232.8 TXC25-150 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 162.37 165.20 2.84 363.6 3.413 671.5 Including 163.47 164.23 0.76 818.9 8.144 1,553.6 TXC25-151 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 274.47 275.42 0.95 208.7 3.149 492.8 (1)RC/Core = RC pre-collar with core tail.

(2)AgEq = Ag + Au*(Factor); where Factor = (Au Price/Ag Price)*(Au Recovery/Ag Recovery or Factor=($1900/$23)*(95%/87%)=90.21; True thickness is 90 to 100% of interval thickness based on the modelled vein geometries.

(3)Cut-off grade is 150 g/t AgEq.

The geometry of the high-grade silver and gold is sizable with high-grade shoots plunging to the northwest and showing continuity over 350 metres within the M&I Conversion Area. These shoots remain open to the northwest and open down plunge. Multiple high-grade intercepts have been returned pursuant to the M&I Conversion Program. TXC25-139 returned over 9-metres grading 183 g/t silver and 2.04 g/t gold for 367 g/t AgEq. This intercept is immediately adjacent to mineralization found in TXC25-138 (see May 8, 2025 news release) where a composite zone of 11.46 metres of 514 g/t AgEq (290 g/t Ag & 2.48 g/t Au) was encountered. The thickness of this mineralized vein is approaching those seen in the historic mining at the Victor and Ohio mines at Tonopah West where Victor was 24 metres thick and Ohio was 15 metres thick.

The completion of the M&I Conversion Program now allows for modelling of the vein shoots and high-grade gold and silver for an updated mineral resource estimate which is anticipated to be completed this fall. Management of the Company believes the updated mineral resource estimate will show excellent continuity between the high-grade zones and an increase in confidence of the DPB portion of the mineral resource. This information will assist in the design and implementation of an exploration decline, underground test mining and extraction of a bulk sample for metallurgical processing at Tonopah West.

Table 2 shows all of the intercepts above 150 g/t AgEq encountered pursuant to the M&I Conversion Program. Approximately 65% of the drilling returned values above 150 g/t AgEq with the remaining drillholes returning mineralization, albeit below the cutoff. No drillhole in the campaign was completely barren of gold or silver.

Table 2:Significant Assays From The M&I Conversion Program Above 150 g/t AuEq Cutt Off

Drillhole ID Hole

Type Program From

(m) To (m) Drill

Interval

(m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) AgEq

(g/t) (2)(3) TXC24-076 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 195.62 195.93 0.31 99.2 1.440 229.1 TXC24-080 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 367.29 369.27 1.98 174.0 0.844 250.1 TXC24-081 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 181.51 183.49 1.98 131.9 1.503 267.5 TXC24-085 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 171.60 172.67 1.07 152.7 1.613 298.2 TXC24-085 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 249.48 252.07 2.59 32.1 2.740 279.3 TXC24-087 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 172.21 174.80 2.59 1,920.9 20.262 3,748.7 Including 173.74 174.80 1.07 4,328.3 46.506 8,523.6 TXC24-090 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 161.85 162.92 1.07 436.0 5.110 897.0 TXC24-091 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 242.32 244.08 1.77 111.0 1.060 206.6 TXC24-091 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 249.02 252.13 3.11 350.1 3.519 667.5 Including 250.55 252.13 1.59 469.5 4.931 914.3 TXC24-092 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 141.64 142.77 1.13 534.0 6.910 1,157.4 TXC24-092 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 145.70 149.05 3.35 470.6 5.356 953.8 Including 148.32 149.05 0.73 1,706.0 19.467 3,462.1 TXC24-092 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 186.02 187.30 1.28 303.0 3.660 633.2 TXC24-094 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 213.67 215.80 2.13 92.3 1.530 230.3 TXC24-095 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 192.94 194.62 1.68 572.7 5.379 1,057.9 TXC24-095 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 195.99 197.82 1.83 147.0 2.160 341.9 TXC24-095 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 238.96 240.03 1.07 343.7 3.213 633.5 Including 239.48 240.03 0.55 665.0 6.230 1,227.0 TXC24-095 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 242.47 247.50 5.03 461.5 3.478 775.3 Including 245.36 246.13 0.76 1,362.0 9.810 2,247.0 TXC24-098 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 326.75 327.97 1.22 265.6 4.097 635.2 Including 327.66 327.97 0.30 1,034.0 16.067 2,483.4 TXC24-100 Core M&I Conversion 140.97 143.23 2.26 530.3 4.085 898.8 Including 141.67 142.59 0.92 943.0 7.156 1,588.5 TXC24-101 Core M&I Conversion 137.56 138.84 1.28 687.2 6.656 1,287.6 TXC24-101 Core M&I Conversion 169.26 169.56 0.31 181.0 2.970 448.9 TXC24-101 Core M&I Conversion 255.42 256.49 1.07 66.4 1.310 184.6 TXC24-102 Core M&I Conversion 152.95 153.92 0.98 628.0 4.670 1,049.3 Including 153.32 153.92 0.61 756.0 6.280 1,322.5 TXC24-103 Core M&I Conversion 232.26 233.78 1.52 134.0 1.675 285.1 Including 232.26 232.56 0.31 660.0 8.230 1,402.4 TXC24-104 Core M&I Conversion 295.20 295.60 0.40 125.0 1.610 270.2 TXC24-115 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 332.54 336.50 3.96 375.2 3.154 659.7 Including 332.54 333.91 1.37 624.8 5.066 1,081.8 TXC24-116 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 199.34 199.89 0.55 987.0 11.467 2,021.4 TXC24-116 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 218.12 218.69 0.58 135.0 1.440 264.9 TXC24-117 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 246.46 247.04 0.58 105.0 1.460 236.7 TXC24-117 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 261.21 263.23 2.01 1,141.0 7.139 1,785.0 Including 262.83 263.23 0.40 3,712.0 26.133 6,069.5 TXC24-118 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 205.98 206.35 0.37 1,610.0 15.333 2,993.2 TXC24-118 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 332.17 332.54 0.37 91.3 1.280 206.8 TXC24-119 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 370.42 375.12 4.69 379.0 3.722 714.8 Including 372.16 373.38 1.22 770.5 7.757 1,470.3 TXC24-121 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 262.13 266.00 3.87 179.3 1.365 302.4 TXC24-122 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 270.05 270.97 0.92 477.7 4.880 917.9 Including 270.66 270.97 0.31 875.0 8.880 1,676.1 TXC24-122 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 337.11 342.32 5.21 291.7 3.018 564.0 Including 341.59 342.32 0.73 1,834.0 18.081 3,465.1 TXC25-125 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 327.97 329.31 1.34 118.2 1.336 238.7 Including 328.27 328.58 0.31 432.0 4.900 874.0 TXC25-126 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 319.61 320.22 0.61 247.8 2.554 478.2 Including 319.92 320.22 0.31 421.0 4.380 816.1 TXC25-128 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 300.81 302.21 1.40 244.8 2.070 431.6 TXC25-128 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 348.14 348.75 0.61 300.5 3.030 573.8 TXC25-128 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 427.76 428.46 0.70 129.0 1.360 251.7 TXC25-129 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 307.24 308.15 0.91 155.5 1.322 274.8 TXC25-129 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 344.94 345.55 0.61 237.0 2.520 464.3 TXC25-131 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 319.19 319.80 0.61 292.7 2.480 516.5 Including 319.49 319.80 0.31 584.0 4.940 1,029.6 TXC25-132 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 437.60 438.52 0.92 125.8 1.804 288.6 TXC25-138 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 230.40 234.64 4.24 378.5 3.572 700.7 Including 232.72 233.02 0.31 1,805.0 15.267 3,182.2 TXC25-138 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 236.68 241.86 5.18 328.2 2.528 556.3 Including 238.35 238.66 0.31 1,987.0 15.000 3,340.2 TXC25-139 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 187.54 196.60 9.05 182.8 2.038 366.6 Including 187.54 188.37 0.82 1,411.0 16.133 2,866.4 TXC25-140 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 362.90 363.81 0.91 335.6 3.803 678.7 Including 362.90 363.20 0.30 371.0 4.310 759.8 TXC25-140 RC/Core1 M&I Conversion 378.11 380.09 1.98 96.0 1.215 205.6 Including 379.05 380.09 1.04 136.5 1.787 297.7 TXC25-141 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 273.59 275.17 1.59 106.6 0.787 177.6 TXC25-141 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 447.66 448.27 0.61 694.9 7.512 1,372.5 Including 447.97 448.27 0.31 1,226.0 13.733 2,464.9 TXC25-142 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 347.08 347.60 0.52 5.1 1.610 150.3 TXC25-142 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 361.01 361.80 0.79 597.6 4.540 1,007.1 Including 361.01 361.37 0.37 1,122.0 8.160 1,858.1 TXC25-146 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 189.50 190.65 1.16 615.0 5.497 1,110.9 Including 189.95 190.65 0.70 920.1 8.330 1,671.6 TXC25-147 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 148.19 151.85 3.66 176.7 1.228 287.5 Including 150.88 151.43 0.55 704.0 4.250 1,087.4 TXC25-147 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 182.58 183.34 0.76 277.5 5.586 781.5 Including 183.00 183.34 0.34 315.0 6.620 912.2 TXC25-148 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 124.66 125.43 0.76 111.0 1.270 225.6 TXC25-148 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 238.35 240.49 2.13 198.1 2.383 413.1 Including 238.35 238.96 0.61 512.0 5.590 1,016.3 TXC25-149 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 129.36 129.97 0.61 491.0 4.570 903.3 TXC25-149 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 238.35 239.57 1.22 93.7 1.919 266.8 TXC25-149 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 252.59 253.59 1.01 38.2 2.157 232.8 TXC25-150 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 162.37 165.20 2.84 363.6 3.413 671.5 Including 163.47 164.23 0.76 818.9 8.144 1,553.6 TXC25-151 RC/Core(1) M&I Conversion 274.47 275.42 0.95 208.7 3.149 492.8 (1)RC/Core = RC pre-collar with core tail.

(2)AgEq = Ag + Au*(Factor); where Factor = (Au Price/Ag Price)*(Au Recovery/Ag Recovery or Factor=($1900/$23)*(95%/87%)=90.21; True thickness is 90 to 100% of interval thickness based on the modelled vein geometries.

(3)Cut-off grade is 150 g/t AgEq.

Figure 1: Tonopah West project showing NI43-101 resource location and expansion potential

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/255788_d1bf53a51451fba6_001full.jpg

Figure 2 is a plan map showing the location of all the drillholes completed under the M&I Conversion Program and highlighting those reported in this news release.

Figure 2: Drillhole location map of the M&I Conversion Program showing drillholes reported in this news release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/255788_d1bf53a51451fba6_002full.jpg

Table 3: Tonopah West Drillhole Location Coordinates (based on GPS readings in the field, Datum UTM, NAD 1927, Zone 11)

Drillhole ID Area Program Type UTM_NAD27 E UTM_NAD27 N Elevation (m) Depth

(ft) Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip TXC25-137 DPB South M&I Conversion RC/Core 477930.7 4213330.8 1776.3 1028.0 313.3 180 -62 TXC25-139 DPB South M&I Conversion RC/Core 477980.6 4213246.5 1778.4 1061.0 323.4 180 -67 TXC25-141 DPB South M&I Conversion RC/Core 477826.6 4213599.2 1770.7 1647.0 502.0 180 -62 TXC25-142 DPB South M&I Conversion RC/Core 477905.7 4213694.6 1772.9 1717.0 523.3 180 -50 TXC25-146 DPB South M&I Conversion RC/Core 478081.5 4213327.2 1780.6 912.0 278.0 180 -60 TXC25-147 DPB South M&I Conversion RC/Core 478067.5 4213281.7 1781.7 953.5 290.6 180 -60 TXC25-148 DPB South M&I Conversion RC/Core 478073.8 4213237.8 1781.8 979.0 298.4 180 -60 TXC25-149 DPB South M&I Conversion RC/Core 478101.9 4213225.4 1783.3 902.0 274.9 180 -60 TXC25-150 DPB South M&I Conversion RC/Core 478107.8 4213270.4 1783.1 897.5 273.6 180 -60 TXC25-151 DPB South M&I Conversion RC/Core 478104.9 4213335.4 1781.1 943.0 287.4 180 -60

Quality Assurance/ Quality Control

All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility is implemented and monitored. The RC and core samples are hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Tonopah, Nevada, where they are loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet is delivered to AAL personnel who organize and process the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions.

The RC samples are lined out at the lab and logged in to AAL's system. The core samples are cut using core saws and personnel at AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada according to the Company's instructions delivered with each core hole.

All samples are dried, crushed to 85% passing 10 mesh (2mm) and a 250-gram sub-sample split is collected and pulverized to 200 mesh (74 micron) in a ring and puck pulverizer. Then the pulverized material is digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split (FA-PB30-ICP). Silver is determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis (ICP-5AM48). Over limits for gold and silver are determined using a gravimetric finish (GRAVAU30 and GRAVAG30). Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. Blackrock personnel insert a blind prep blank, lab blank or a certified reference material approximately every 15th to 20th sample.

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's strategic plans; the anticipated objectives and results from the Company's drill programs at Tonopah West; the incorporation of the results from the M&I Conversion Program in an updated mineral resource estimate on Tonopah West and the anticipated timing of release thereof; the Company's de-risking initiatives at Tonopah West; estimates of mineral resource quantities and qualities; estimates of mineralization from drilling; geological information projected from sampling results; and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255788

SOURCE: Blackrock Silver Corp.