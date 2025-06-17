AliExpress: Shift in pre-holiday spending habits as nearly 8 in 10 holidaymakers stock up on unexpected getaway essentials

Nearly 8 in 10 people (77% [1] ) are making holiday purchases this year, according to a survey of 2,000 UK respondents

The report comes as AliExpress launches its eagerly awaited Summer Sale (16th - 25th June), where consumers can shop for every holiday need.

LONDON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A surge in spending has seen almost double the number of holiday makers splashing out on essential getaway items, compared to the same period last year according to AliExpress, the online retail marketplace.

Almost 8 in 10 people surveyed (77%) said that they plan to purchase products before their holiday this year. This is in contrast to the 23% who plan to purchase nothing at all before their holiday.

The findings are revealed today as AliExpress prepares to launch its Summer Sale (16th - 25th June) offering customers an unprecedented range of products, with discounts reaching up to 80% off. AliExpress has items for every occasion from popular choices such as travel accessories to more niche purchases such as an EU driving pack and fishing tackles.

The Consumer Insights Report, which surveyed 2,000 people across the UK, was designed to uncover the way that seasonal trends and activities influence consumer spending habits.

The Pre-Holiday Shopping Rush: What Consumers Are Buying

As holiday planning ramps up in the approach to summer, consumers are gearing up for their travels with a pre-trip shopping spree.

The data reported by AliExpress shows that nearly 8 in 10 (77%) respondents plan to purchase items before their holidays, with clothing& shoes (45%) topping the list, and beauty & health products (34%), grocery & beverages (31%), books and magazines (24%), travel accessories (23%) also featuring in the top 5 categories. Additionally, some of the more eye-catching purchases include an EU driving pack and fishing tackles.

Luggage & bags (21%), sports & entertainment equipment (12%) and toys & hobbies (11%) are also popular purchases, showing that consumers are focused on enhancing their holiday experience.

Savvy Shoppers: Price Comparison and the Quest for Discounts

Today's consumers are savvy shoppers, actively comparing prices and seeking out the best deals before making a purchase. Clothing& shoes (28%), groceries & beverages (23%), and home appliances & consumer electronics (19%) are the categories most likely to be price-compared.

Furthermore, a significant majority of shoppers surveyed actively seek discounts, with about 70%[3] likely to wait for a sale or discount on home appliances & consumer electronics and clothing & shoes.

Loyalty programmes (58%), codes at checkout (35%) and waiting for discount periods (32%) are the most popular methods for unlocking savings, highlighting the importance of offering attractive incentives and value-driven promotions to capture the attention of budget-conscious holiday shoppers. In the UK, where consumers surveyed spent an average of £795 online in the last three months, and dedicate over 3[4] hours a week to browsing and researching products, securing the best deal is clearly a priority. UK consumers buy an average of 11 items online in the last three months.

Timing is Everything: When Shoppers Start Preparing for Their Getaways

Given the emphasis on shoppers trying to find the best deals, it isn't surprising that they are starting their preparations well in advance, with the average consumer beginning to make purchases and preparations 6 weeks before departure, highlighting a significant window of opportunity for retailers to engage with holiday-focused customers.

Bonnie Zhao, AliExpress UK General Manager, said: "Brits continue to place an emphasis on getting value for money, especially when they are already outlaying money for activities like travel, music festivals and concerts. We have seen an increase in consumers shopping at online marketplaces this year, and AliExpress is a preferred destination for so many as it offers customers unbeatable options at affordable and competitive prices."

Keeping consumer service in mind

Putting the best interests of the consumer in mind is paramount, and that is why AliExpress continue to place service improvement first and launches several campaigns to make sure that the customer gets excellent customer service and value for money.

These include:

Free shipping and free returns *

* Faster delivery time - 3 days for products shipped locally and 7 days for cross-border orders.

- 3 days for products shipped locally and 7 days for cross-border orders. Flash Sale - Thousands of products for £1 or less for a limited time during the Summer Sale, with new products added every 12 hours

- Thousands of products for £1 or less for a limited time during the Summer Sale, with new products added every 12 hours Shake & win: download the AliExpress app and shake their phone to win big for your summer. Prizes include electric vehicle 2-month test drive.

download the AliExpress app and shake their phone to win big for your summer. Prizes include electric vehicle 2-month test drive. Big Save channel - A selection of well-known brands and premium products at the best price.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform dedicated to creating a better shopping experience for hundreds of millions of consumers in more than 200 countries and regions. In addition to the English version, the AliExpress platform is available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

About the AliExpress Consumer Insights Report

The research was conducted by Censuswide among a sample of 2,000 Respondents in the UK. The data was collected between 30 April and 7 May 2025. Censuswide abide by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

