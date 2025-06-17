Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WE5 | ISIN: SE0023440557 | Ticker-Symbol: 5L80
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 08:05
0,066 Euro
-12,96 % -0,010
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 10:30 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB: Svenska Aerogel delivers 2.6 tons of Quartzene to a North American manufacturer in the outdoor industry

GÄVLE, Sweden, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Svenska Aerogel is shipping its first major order of Quartzene® to a North American manufacturer of thermal insulation solutions for outdoor products. The delivery marks an important milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the two companies.

In connection with the customer's initial order of 2 tons of Quartzene®, the parties signed a Letter of Intent. In the meantime, the customer has increased the requested quantity in the original order to 2.6 tons. To be able to start the project without delay, the customer chose to have part of the order delivered by air already in May.

To enable an effective implementation of Quartzene® in large-scale production, the customer has made several operational decisions related to its various production units. The work carried out this spring reflects both the customer's ambition to build a long-term solution and Svenska Aerogel's commitment to supporting an efficient and scalable implementation.

Discussions around a future framework agreement have progressed throughout the process, with tariff-related issues having impacted the timeline. Finalization is expected once the remaining steps are completed.

For further information, please contact:

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO. Telephone: +46 (0)70 616 08 67. E-mail: toreinar.norbakk@aerogel.se

About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)

Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the mesoporous material Quartzene®. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet the market's need for new materials that are in line with global sustainability objectives. Quartzene® is flexible and can be tailored to different applications to add essential properties to an end product. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing pioneering material solutions for a sustainable world.

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA.

Gävle, June 17, 2025

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/svenska-aerogel-holding-ab/r/svenska-aerogel-delivers-2-6-tons-of-quartzene--to-a-north-american-manufacturer-in-the-outdoor-indu,c4165145

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15240/4165145/3509031.pdf

Svenska Aerogel delivers 2.6 tons of Quartzene® to a North American manufacturer in the outdoor industry June 17 2025

https://news.cision.com/svenska-aerogel-holding-ab/i/4165145-0-jpeg,c3419457

4165145_0.jpeg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/svenska-aerogel-delivers-2-6-tons-of-quartzene-to-a-north-american-manufacturer-in-the-outdoor-industry-302483581.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.