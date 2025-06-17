Svenska Aerogel Holding AB: Svenska Aerogel delivers 2.6 tons of Quartzene to a North American manufacturer in the outdoor industry

GÄVLE, Sweden, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Svenska Aerogel is shipping its first major order of Quartzene® to a North American manufacturer of thermal insulation solutions for outdoor products. The delivery marks an important milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the two companies.

In connection with the customer's initial order of 2 tons of Quartzene®, the parties signed a Letter of Intent. In the meantime, the customer has increased the requested quantity in the original order to 2.6 tons. To be able to start the project without delay, the customer chose to have part of the order delivered by air already in May.

To enable an effective implementation of Quartzene® in large-scale production, the customer has made several operational decisions related to its various production units. The work carried out this spring reflects both the customer's ambition to build a long-term solution and Svenska Aerogel's commitment to supporting an efficient and scalable implementation.

Discussions around a future framework agreement have progressed throughout the process, with tariff-related issues having impacted the timeline. Finalization is expected once the remaining steps are completed.

For further information, please contact:

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO. Telephone: +46 (0)70 616 08 67. E-mail: toreinar.norbakk@aerogel.se

About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)

Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the mesoporous material Quartzene®. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet the market's need for new materials that are in line with global sustainability objectives. Quartzene® is flexible and can be tailored to different applications to add essential properties to an end product. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing pioneering material solutions for a sustainable world.

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA.

Gävle, June 17, 2025

