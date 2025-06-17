F-Secure Oyj: Change in the Leadership Team of F-Secure Corporation - Santeri Kangas appointed F-Secure's Chief Technology Officer

Change in the Leadership Team of F-Secure Corporation - Santeri Kangas appointed F-Secure's Chief Technology Officer

F-Secure Corporation | Stock exchange release | 17 June 2025 at 8:00 EEST

Santeri Kangas (MBA, born 1971) has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and a member of the Leadership Team at F-Secure Corporation, effective October 1, 2025. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading F-Secure technology strategy, threat research and engineering as the company continues to scale its consumer cyber security solutions globally.

Kangas has over 20 years of experience in cyber security and enterprise technology leadership. He has led strategic technology transformations, developed market-leading products, and scaled global R&D operations. He joins F-Secure from CUJO AI, where he served as CTO and was responsible for AI-powered cybersecurity solutions.

Previously, Kangas held senior technology leadership roles at Omada A/S, Secunia ApS, Flexera Software LLC and F-Secure Corporation. At F-Secure, he will report to President & CEO Timo Laaksonen and will be based at the company's headquarters in Helsinki.

"I warmly welcome Santeri to F-Secure," says Timo Laaksonen, President & CEO of F-Secure. "He brings solid experience in technology strategy, SaaS operations, data and AI driven solution platforms and enterprise security architecture. He is known for delivering highly scalable, mission-critical solutions that enhance both digital security and operational efficiency while driving business value. This appointment supports F-Secure's growth strategy to become the number one consumer security experience company, built upon scalable, natively AI-powered solutions protecting consumers from online scams."

"It is with great excitement that I step into the role of Chief Technology Officer at F-Secure," comments Santeri Kangas. "Returning to this pioneering company-where my cyber security journey first began-is both a professional milestone and a personal homecoming. I'm inspired to be part of shaping the next era of cyber security. Together, we will innovate boldly, protect passionately and build solutions that protect consumers' every digital moment."

Toby White, Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Leadership Team has decided to leave F-Secure to fully focus on his own company, which is dedicated to helping organizations drive AI transformation. He will continue working at F-Secure until July 31, 2025.

"I would like to thank Toby for his invaluable contributions during our business and culture transformation over the last five years", says Timo Laaksonen, President & CEO of F-Secure. "Since joining F-Secure in September 2020, Toby has played an essential role in shaping our journey as an independent, global, consumer cyber security company. Toby has led our technology transformation through the demerger from WithSecure, the acquisition of Lookout Life, and more recently in leading our technology organization and operations through an AI-first transformation. He successfully led the product programs to create our flagship F-Secure Total product, and the industry's broadest Embedded Security portfolio. We know Toby is rooting for our continued success, as we are for him."

TL Viswanathan, F-Secure Chief Product Officer, will serve as interim CTO until October 1, 2025.

Following the aforementioned changes, the members of the Leadership Team are:

Timo Laaksonen, President & Chief Executive Office

Richard Larcombe, Chief Marketing Officer

Nina Lehto, Senior Vice President, Services

Antero Norkio, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Bruno Rodriguez, Chief Revenue Officer

Sari Somerkallio, Chief Financial Officer

Kaisa Tikka-Mustonen, Chief People Officer

TL Viswanathan, Chief Product Officer

Santeri Kangas, Chief Technology Officer, October 1, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Timo Laaksonen, President & CEO

tel. +358 40 7157411

investor.relations@f-secure.com

F-Secure in brief

F-Secure is Finland headquartered and globally operating consumer cyber security company. F-Secure offers award-winning security and privacy products and services that make every digital moment more secure, for everyone. F-Secure operates in over 100 countries, has ~200 Service Provider partners and is the global leader providing security through Communication Service Providers. F-Secure Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Read more: www.f-secure.com