F-Secure Oyj: F-Secure launches plan period 2025-2028 of the employee share saving plan

F-Secure launches plan period 2025-2028 of the employee share saving plan

F-Secure Corporation | Stock exchange release | 4 July 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

The Board of Directors of F-Secure Corporation decided to launch a new plan period 2025-2028 of the employee share savings plan (ESS plan; "ESSP"), established in 2022. The overall details of the new plan period are similar to the previous plan periods. The aim of the ESSP is to encourage employees to acquire and own F-Secure shares, and it is intended to align the interests of the shareholders and the employees as well as to increase employees' motivation and long-term commitment to the company.

The ESSP is offered to all permanent F-Secure employees. The employees will have an opportunity to save a proportion of their salaries and invest those savings in F-Secure shares. The savings will be used for acquiring F-Secure shares quarterly after the publication dates of the respective interim reports. As a reward for the commitment, F-Secure grants the participating employees a gross award of one matching share for every two savings shares acquired with their savings. Continuity of employment and holding of acquired savings shares for the duration of the holding period are the prerequisites for receiving the award.

The potential award will be settled in shares, or partly in shares and partly in cash, after the end of the holding period. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and social security contributions arising from the award in those countries where the employer has the obligation to withhold taxes. Matching shares will be freely transferable after their registration on the participant's book-entry account. Any dividends to be paid on the acquired savings shares, the matching shares given within the ESSP, and any other shares received within the ESSP will be reinvested in additional shares on the next potential acquisition date. These shares will have an equal right to matching shares.

Participation in the ESSP is voluntary. The fourth plan period will commence on 1 October 2025 and end on 30 September 2028. The holding period of the fourth plan period begins at the first acquisition of savings shares and ends on 30 September 2028. The maximum number of matching shares (gross number before taxes) for the third plan period is approximately 449 600, calculated at prevalent share price. The final number of matching shares depends on the employees' participation and savings rate in the plan, and the fulfilment of the prerequisites for receiving matching shares, as well as the number of shares acquired from the market with savings.

For further information, please contact:

Kaisa Tikka-Mustonen, Chief People Officer

tel. +358 405 646 456

investor.relations@f-secure.com





F-Secure in brief

F-Secure is Finland headquartered and globally operating consumer cyber security company. F-Secure offers award-winning security and privacy products and services that make every digital moment more secure, for everyone. F-Secure operates in over 100 countries, has ~200 Service Provider partners and is the global leader providing security through Communication Service Providers. F-Secure Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Read more: www.f-secure.com.