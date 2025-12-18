F-Secure Oyj: Change in the Leadership Team of F-Secure Corporation - Change in CFO position

Change in the Leadership Team of F-Secure Corporation - Change in CFO position

F-Secure Corporation | Stock exchange release | 18 December 2025 at 9:00 am EET

F-Secure Corporation's CFO and a member of the Leadership Team, Sari Somerkallio, has decided to leave the Company to pursue new opportunities outside the company. She will continue working at F-Secure until April 30, 2026 to ensure a smooth handover to her successor.

"I would like to thank Sari for her invaluable contributions to F-Secure over the years. She has been a cornerstone of our Leadership Team since the demerger, bringing professionalism, financial expertise, and strategic insight as we navigated a critical period of transformation. We sincerely wish her all the best in this next chapter," says F-Secure President & CEO Timo Laaksonen.

"These past nearly four years at F-Secure have been incredibly rewarding. I'm proud of what we have accomplished together in our mission to protect consumers from digital threats and scams. Since joining my first board role earlier this year, I have found board work to be deeply meaningful and I'm excited to focus on this new career direction. I'm confident in F-Secure's future and the opportunities that lie ahead for the company," comments Sari Somerkallio.

New Chief Financial Officer appointed

Robin Pulkkinen (b. 1980) has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Leadership Team of F-Secure Corporation. He will start in this position no later than June 2026.

Robin brings over 20 years of experience in finance leadership across technology and medical device sectors, having driven profitable growth, M&A transactions, and building high-performing finance teams in global, publicly listed companies. He joins F-Secure from Revenio Group Oyj, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer for over 10 years. He has previously held senior finance leadership roles at Symbio, Seven Networks, AMD, and ATI Technologies.

At F-Secure, he will report to F-Secure President & CEO Timo Laaksonen and will be based at the company headquarters in Helsinki.

"I warmly welcome Robin to F-Secure. He brings solid financial leadership experience, proven business acumen, and strategic capabilities that will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategy and strengthen our position as a leading consumer cyber security company," comments F-Secure President & CEO Timo Laaksonen.

"This is an exciting time for the company, and I'm honored to become part of an organization that leads the way in cybersecurity and digital trust. F-Secure's mission resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to working closely with our leadership team to deliver sustainable growth for our shareholders. I truly believe that there are great times ahead for the company," says Robin.

