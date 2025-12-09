F-Secure Oyj: F-Secure signs a strategic partnership agreement with one of the world's leading Communication Service Providers

F-Secure signs a strategic partnership agreement with one of the world's leading Communication Service Providers

F-Secure Corporation | Press release | 9 December 2025 at 1:00 PM EET

F-Secure, a global leader in consumer cyber security, has signed a strategic partnership with one of the world's leading Tier 1 Communications Service Providers. This agreement is separate from the significant partnership negotiation announced on 20 November 2025.

Under this agreement, F-Secure will provide a wide range of Embedded Security capabilities, enabling this partner to develop new types of security services that create completely new value for its over 100 million customers. As scam rates continue to increase, this partnership helps protect people from the online threats they face every time they go online.

F-Secure Embedded Security solutions enable service providers to enhance their product and service offerings by integrating consumer security features, such as device security, scam protection, identity monitoring and restoration, personal data cleanup, social media monitoring, credit monitoring and password management.

The service delivery project will commence immediately, and service is expected to be launched to end-customers during late Q2 or Q3 of 2026. The initial contract period is three years, and it will automatically renew annually thereafter for one year at a time unless separately terminated.

"This partnership is yet another milestone in our mission to deliver brilliantly simple, industry-leading security experiences to the consumer mass market," said Timo Laaksonen, President and CEO of F-Secure. "We're not just reacting to new threats, we're building solutions that anticipate them. By teaming up with one of the world's most influential service providers, we're bringing powerful cyber protection in a time where it's needed more than ever."

The agreement does not affect F-Secure's financial outlook for 2025.

