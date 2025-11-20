F-Secure Oyj: Inside information: F-Secure is negotiating a significant strategic partnership agreement with a leading Communications Service Provider

Inside information: F-Secure is negotiating a significant strategic partnership agreement with a leading Communications Service Provider

F-Secure Corporation | Inside Information | 20 November 2025 at 10:40 EET

F-Secure, a global leader in consumer cyber security, is currently negotiating a significant agreement with one of the world's leading Tier 1 Communications Service Providers (CSP). The negotiations are in their final stages, and the agreement is expected to be signed by the end of 2025.

The ongoing negotiations relate to delivering F-Secure's embedded solutions to the customer. This agreement demonstrates F-Secure's capability to serve the world's leading CSP's with innovative, highly scalable cyber security services.

The agreement under negotiation contains a minimum guaranteed revenue, starting from the service launch to customers. The launch is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2026.

The agreement, if realized, will not affect F-Secures financial outlook for 2025. F-Secure has previously stated in the outlook background that the capex level in 2025 is expected to remain at a similar level to 2024. However, new product development projects related to partner demand can have an impact on the outcome. Now, due to this project, capex in 2025, may be somewhat higher than the previous expectation.

F-Secure will not make further comments on this matter at this time. The company will publish a release and provide additional details regarding the contract value and the partner's name once the agreement has been signed.

