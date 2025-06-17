The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

17 June 2025

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2025

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.

- END-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734