Groupe Casino: Information regarding buy-out of minority shareholders of Cnova N.V.

Information regarding buy-out of minority shareholders

of Cnova N.V. - results of the voluntary transfer and implementation of squeeze-out

Paris, France / Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 16 June 2025

Reference is made to Casino's press release regarding the Mandatory Buy-Out of the Cnova shares, (i) dated 17 October 2024, (ii) dated 12 February 2025, and (iii) dated 31 March 2025.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (Euronext Paris: CO; ISIN: FR001400OKR3) ("Casino") hereby announces the following: as of the closing date of the voluntary transfer period, a total of 2,945,004 Cnova shares have been tendered for transfer, to Casino at a price of 0.0958 € per share, including statutory interest (provided that the shareholders whose account holders intermediaries are directly registered with Depositary Trust Company (DTC) will receive this amount in U.S. dollar, i.e. 0.1103 USD per share1, including statutory interest). These transactions will be settled on or around 18 June 2025. Casino also bought additional 659,383 Cnova shares. As a result of these transactions, Casino will hold 344,706,146 Cnova shares representing 99.85% of the share capital of Cnova.

Casino is in process of implementing the consignment of the funds corresponding to the balance of Cnova shares not voluntarily transferred to Casino (i.e. 504,252 Cnova shares in total) to the Dutch consignment fund (the "Consignment Fund") for a total amount of 48,307.34 € (based on a price (including statutory interest) equal to 0.0958 € per share). The consignment is expected to be completed in the coming days and the balance of Cnova shares will be then automatically transferred to Casino, free from any encumbrances or third-party rights, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations in the Netherlands.

In order to claim the buy-out price from the Consignment Fund, former shareholders shall provide a holding statement from their intermediary, indicating the number of Cnova shares they held on the closing date of the relevant voluntary transfer period (i.e. 11 June 2025 or, for the shareholders whose account holders intermediaries are directly registered with Depositary Trust Company (DTC), 13 June 2025). An English informal translation of the form through which shareholders can claim the buy-out price will be available at the following address: https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Form-consignment-fund-ENG.pdf.

As a reminder, Cnova shares are suspended from trading and the delisting of the Cnova shares has been decided by Euronext subject to the completion of the squeeze-out. Therefore, the delisting of the Cnova shares is expected to occur on or around 20 June 2025, once the consignment procedure has been achieved.

Euronext and Casino will inform of the outcome of the procedure and of the delisting of Cnova, once implemented.

