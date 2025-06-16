Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces Results from 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

All 12 Nominated Directors Elected

Nasdaq Board Re-elects Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) shareholders elected all nominated directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:

Melissa M. Arnoldi, EVP and General Manager for Business Solutions, AT&T Inc.

Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP and CIO, General Electric Company

Adena T. Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq

Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre

Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited

Kathryn A. Koch, President and CEO, The TCW Group, Inc.

Holden Spaht, Managing Partner, Thoma Bravo

Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.

Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)

Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO, Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC)

Jeffery W. Yabuki, Chairman and CEO, InvestCloud; Chairman and Founding Partner, Motive Partners

Alfred W. Zollar, Former Executive Partner, Siris Capital Group, LLC

The Nasdaq Board of Directors also re-elected Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board for a one-year term.

In addition, Nasdaq shareholders approved the following proposals:

The company's executive compensation on an advisory basis;

Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025; and

An amendment to Nasdaq's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to allow for the limited exculpation of officers of Nasdaq.



For additional information on Nasdaq's corporate governance, please visit: https://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-inc/board-of-directors.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Nick Jannuzzi

+1.973.760.1741

Nicholas.Jannuzzi@Nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

+1.212.401.8737

Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

