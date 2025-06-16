Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.06.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2025 22:36 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces Results from 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

All 12 Nominated Directors Elected

Nasdaq Board Re-elects Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) shareholders elected all nominated directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:

  • Melissa M. Arnoldi, EVP and General Manager for Business Solutions, AT&T Inc.
  • Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP and CIO, General Electric Company
  • Adena T. Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq
  • Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre
  • Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
  • Kathryn A. Koch, President and CEO, The TCW Group, Inc.
  • Holden Spaht, Managing Partner, Thoma Bravo
  • Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.
  • Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)
  • Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO, Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC)
  • Jeffery W. Yabuki, Chairman and CEO, InvestCloud; Chairman and Founding Partner, Motive Partners
  • Alfred W. Zollar, Former Executive Partner, Siris Capital Group, LLC

The Nasdaq Board of Directors also re-elected Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board for a one-year term.

In addition, Nasdaq shareholders approved the following proposals:

  • The company's executive compensation on an advisory basis;
  • Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025; and
  • An amendment to Nasdaq's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to allow for the limited exculpation of officers of Nasdaq.

For additional information on Nasdaq's corporate governance, please visit: https://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-inc/board-of-directors.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Nick Jannuzzi
+1.973.760.1741
Nicholas.Jannuzzi@Nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett
+1.212.401.8737
Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
