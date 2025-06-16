Digital Turbine, Inc.: Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue Totaled $119.2 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 6%

Fourth Quarter GAAP Net Loss of $18.8 Million and GAAP EPS of ($0.18); Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income1 of $10.8 Million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS1 of $0.10

Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA2 Totaled $20.5 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 66%

Fiscal Year 2025 Revenue Totaled $490.5 Million; Fiscal Year 2025 GAAP Net Loss of $92.1 Million; Fiscal Year 2025 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA2 Totaled $72.3 Million

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Recent Financial Highlights:

Fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 revenue totaled $119.2 million, representing an increase of 6% year-over-year as compared to the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue for the full fiscal year 2025 totaled $490.5 million.

GAAP net loss for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 was $18.8 million, or ($0.18) per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 of $236.5 million, or ($2.32) per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 was $10.8 million, or $0.10 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 of $12.6 million, or $0.12 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024.

GAAP net loss for fiscal 2025 was $92.1 million, or ($0.89) per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for fiscal 2024 of $420.4 million, or ($4.16) per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for fiscal 2025 was $36.8 million, or $0.35 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $60.3 million, or $0.58 per share, in fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 was $20.5 million, representing an increase of 66% year-over-year as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025 was $72.3 million, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $92.4 million in fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP free cash flow totaled $5.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.

"I am extremely proud of the improved execution by our team over the past year," said Bill Stone, CEO. "These improvements are now paying dividends, as we had solid year-over-year growth on both the top and bottom lines, including EBITDA growth of 66% in our fiscal fourth quarter. The combination of strong advertiser and partner demand, along with profit margin expansion stemming from our transformation program, is enabling us to issue guidance today for continued top- and bottom-line growth in fiscal 2026. More strategically, meaningful progress on our abilities to effectively utilize AI and Machine Learning in order to optimize the value of our first-party data, and the emergence of new opportunities for Alternative Apps distribution, have us feeling optimistic that we can continue to build on our current momentum."

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $119.2 million, representing year-over-year growth of 6% as compared to revenue of $112.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Total On Device Solutions revenue before intercompany eliminations was $86.8 million. Total App Growth Platform revenue before intercompany eliminations was $33.3 million.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $18.8 million, or ($0.18) per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 of $236.5 million, or ($2.32) per share. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 included a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $189.5 million.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $10.8 million, or $0.10 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 of $12.6 million, or $0.12 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $20.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 66% as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 of $12.3 million.

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for fiscal 2025 was $490.5 million. Total On Device Solutions revenue before intercompany eliminations was $341.6 million. Total App Growth Platform revenue before intercompany eliminations was $153.2 million.

GAAP net loss for fiscal 2025 was $92.1 million, or ($0.89) per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for fiscal 2024 of $420.4 million, or ($4.16) per share. GAAP net loss for fiscal 2024 included a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $336.6 million.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for fiscal 2025 was $36.8 million, or $0.35 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 of $60.3 million, or $0.58 per share, in fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for fiscal year 2025 was $72.3 million, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for fiscal year 2024 of $92.4 million. The reconciliations between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results for all referenced periods are provided in the tables immediately following the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of June 16, 2025, the Company currently expects the following for fiscal year 2026:

Revenue of between $515 million and $525 million

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of between $85 million and $90 million

It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine empowers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies its partners' abilities to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization - connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter financial results and provide operational updates on the business. The conference call will discuss forward guidance and other material information. The call can be accessed online via the webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/kz7vAVXol8r. The call can also be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 in the United States (or 412-317-6061 from international locations) and entering access code 8447671. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through June 23rd, 2025. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 7941310.

An online webcast will be archived for a period of one year and is available via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

1Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are defined as GAAP net income and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, business transformation costs, transaction-related expenses, severance costs, changes in fair value of contingent considerations, contract settlement fees, impairment of goodwill, and tax adjustments. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses: stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), business transformation costs, foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), income tax (benefit) provision, transaction-related expenses, contract settlement fees, changes in fair value of contingent considerations, impairment of goodwill, and severance costs. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

3Non-GAAP free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), excluding transaction-related expenses, severance costs and business transformation costs, reduced by capital expenditures. Readers are cautioned that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability, performance or liquidity, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

4Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP income from operations adjusted to exclude the effect of product development costs, sales and marketing costs, general and administrative costs, contract settlement fees, impairment of goodwill and depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP gross profit should not be construed as an alternative to income from operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit are used by management as internal measures of profitability and performance. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact and that concern future results from operations, financial position, economic conditions, product releases and any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events, including financial projections and growth in various products are forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date made and which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may, should one or more of these risks uncertainties or other factors materialize, cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors and risks include:

Risks Specific to our Business

We have a history of net losses

We have a limited operating history for our current portfolio of assets.

Growth may place significant demands on our management and our infrastructure.

Our operations are global in scope, and we face added business, political, regulatory, legal, operational, financial and economic risks as a result of our international operations.

Our financial results could vary significantly from quarter-to-quarter and are difficult to predict.

A significant portion of our revenue is derived from a limited number of wireless carriers and customers.

The risk of impairment of our goodwill.

The effects of the current and any future general downturns in the U.S. and the global economy, including financial market disruptions.

Our products, services and systems rely on software that is highly technical, and if it contains errors or viruses, our business could be adversely affected.

Our business may involve the use, transmission and storage of confidential information and personally identifiable information, and the failure to properly safeguard such information could result in significant reputational harm and monetary damages.

Our business and reputation could be impacted by information technology system failures and network disruptions

System security risks and cyber-attacks could disrupt our internal operations or information technology services provided to customers.

Our business and growth may suffer if we are unable to hire and retain key talent.

If we are unable to maintain our corporate culture, our business could be harmed.

Our transformation activities and reduction in force may not adequately reduce our operating costs or improve our operating margins or cash flows, may lead to additional workforce attrition and may cause operational disruptions.

If we make future acquisitions, this could require significant management attention and disrupt our business.

Adverse effects of negative developments affecting the financial services industry, including events or concerns involving liquidity, defaults, or non-performance by financial institutions.

Entry into new lines of business, and our offering of new products and services, resulting from our investments may result in exposure to new risks.

Litigation may harm out business.

Risks Related to the Mobile Advertising Industry

The mobile advertising business is an intensely competitive industry, and we may not be able to compete successfully.

The markets for our products and services are rapidly evolving and may decline or experience limited growth.

Our business is dependent on the continued growth in usage of smartphones and other mobile connected devices.

Wireless technologies are changing rapidly, and we may not be successful in working with these new technologies.

The complexity of and incompatibilities among mobile devices may require us to use additional resources for the development of our products and services.

If wireless subscribers do not continue to use their mobile devices to access mobile content and other applications, our business growth and future revenue may be adversely affected.

A shift of technology platform by wireless carriers and mobile device manufacturers could lengthen the development period for our offerings, increase our costs, and cause our offerings to be published later than anticipated.

Actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in devices or wireless networks could adversely affect our revenue.

We may be subject to legal liability associated with providing mobile and online services.

Risks of public health issues, such as a major epidemic or pandemic.

Risk related to geopolitical conditions and the global economy, including conflicts, financial markets, and inflation.

Risk related to the geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and China or changes in China's economic and regulatory landscape.

Industry Regulatory Risks

We are subject to rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, regulations and contractual requirements related to privacy, data security, and protection of children.

We are subject to anti-corruption, import/export, government sanction, and similar laws, especially related to our international operations.

Government regulation of our marketing methods could restrict or prevent our ability to adequately advertise and promote our content, products and services available in certain jurisdictions.

Limitations may negatively affect our ability to use our net operating losses, credits, and certain other tax attributes to offset future taxable income.

Regulatory requirements pertaining to the marketing, advertising, and promotion of our products and services.

Governmental regulation of our marketing methods.

Risks Related to Our Intellectual Property and Potential Liability

Third parties may obtain and improperly use our intellectual property; and if so, our competitive position may be adversely affected, particularly if we do not, or are unable to, adequately protect our intellectual property rights

Third parties may sue us for intellectual property infringement, which may prevent or limit our use of the intellectual property and disrupt our business and could require us to pay significant damage awards.

Our platform contains open source software.

Indemnity provisions in various agreements potentially expose us to substantial liability for intellectual property infringement, damages caused by malicious software, and other losses.

Risks Relating to Our Common Stock and Capital Structure

We have secured and unsecured indebtedness, which could limit our financial flexibility.

To service our debt and fund our other obligations and capital requirements, we will require a significant amount of cash, and our ability to generate cash will depend on many factors beyond our control.

The market price of our common stock is likely to be highly volatile and subject to wide fluctuations, and you may be unable to resell your shares at or above the current price or the price at which you purchased your shares.

Risk of not being able to raise capital to grow our business.

Risk to trading volume of lack of securities or industry analysts research coverage.

A material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures could, if not remediated, result in material misstatements in our financial statements.

Maintaining and improvising financial controls and being a public company may strain resources.

Anti-takeover provisions in our charter documents could make an acquisition of our company more difficult.

Our bylaws designate Delaware as the exclusive forum for certain disputes.

Other risks described in the risk factors in Item 1A of our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net revenue

$ 119,152

$ 112,223

$ 490,506

$ 544,482 Costs of revenue and operating expenses















Revenue share

53,195

53,551

235,287

262,226 Other direct costs of revenue

9,359

7,555

34,541

34,799 Product development

9,114

11,284

39,464

54,157 Sales and marketing

14,014

15,935

61,642

61,481 General and administrative

45,162

42,278

173,647

169,617 Impairment of goodwill

-

189,459

-

336,640 Total costs of revenue and operating expenses

130,844

320,062

544,581

918,920 (Loss) income from operations

(11,692)

(207,839)

(54,075)

(374,438) Interest and other income (expense), net















Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

-

(300)

372 Interest expense, net

(8,855)

(7,938)

(34,783)

(30,838) Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)

418

(54)

1,297

101 Other expense, net

(24)

(261)

(3)

(328) Total interest and other expense, net

(8,461)

(8,253)

(33,789)

(30,693) (Loss) income before income taxes

(20,153)

(216,092)

(87,864)

(405,131) Income tax provision

(1,327)

20,414

4,235

15,317 Net (loss) income

(18,826)

(236,506)

(92,099)

(420,448) Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest

-

-

-

(220) Net (loss) income attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.

(18,826)

(236,506)

(92,099)

(420,228) Other comprehensive income (loss)















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

826

(2,462)

(2,349)

(6,271) Comprehensive income (loss)

(18,000)

(238,968)

(94,448)

(426,719) Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest

-

-

-

519 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.

$ (18,000)

$ (238,968)

$ (94,448)

$ (427,238) Net (loss) income per common share















Basic

$ (0.18)

$ (2.32)

$ (0.89)

$ (4.16) Diluted

$ (0.18)

$ (2.32)

$ (0.89)

$ (4.16) Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic

105,427

101,974

103,747

100,975 Diluted

105,427

101,974

103,747

100,975

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and share amounts)



March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets







Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 40,084

$ 33,605 Accounts receivable, net

181,770

191,015 Prepaid expenses

6,923

7,704 Value-added tax receivable

8,291

4,728 Other current assets

5,711

5,289 Total current assets

242,779

242,341 Property and equipment, net

46,966

45,782 Right-of-use assets

9,924

9,127 Intangible assets, net

257,697

313,505 Goodwill

221,741

220,072 Other non-current assets

33,747

34,713 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 812,854

$ 865,540









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 139,944

$ 159,200 Accrued revenue share

35,264

33,934 Accrued compensation

7,503

7,209 Acquisition purchase price liabilities

1,697

- Other current liabilities

38,118

35,681 Total current liabilities

222,526

236,024 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

408,687

383,490 Deferred tax liabilities, net

16,308

20,424 Other non-current liabilities

11,375

11,670 Total liabilities

658,896

651,608 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock







Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized, 100,000 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $1)

100

100 Common stock







$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 106,735,767 issued and 105,977,642 outstanding at March 31, 2025; 102,877,057 issued and 102,118,932 outstanding at March 31, 2024

10

10 Additional paid-in capital

892,665

858,191 Treasury stock (758,125 shares at March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024)

(71)

(71) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(51,304)

(48,955) Accumulated deficit

(687,442)

(595,343) Total stockholders' equity

153,958

213,932 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 812,854

$ 865,540

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands)



Three months ended March 31,



2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net (loss) income

$ (18,826)

$ (236,506) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

23,126

20,924 Non-cash interest expense

545

(531) Allowance for credit losses

623

627 Stock-based compensation expense

8,126

6,743 Change in estimate of remaining contingent consideration

-

- Noncash lease expense

788

781 Foreign exchange transaction (gain) loss

(418)

54 Impairment of goodwill

-

189,459 (Increase) decrease in assets:







Accounts receivable, gross

16,847

25,176 Prepaid expenses

(18)

2,920 Value-added tax receivable

(640)

8,772 Other current assets

(423)

(8,992) Right-of-use asset

108

(420) Other non-current assets

237

(190) Increase (decrease) in liabilities:







Accounts payable

(7,961)

108 Accrued revenue share

927

(32,119) Accrued compensation

(1,081)

(111) Other current liabilities

(10,007)

(2,628) Deferred income taxes

1,298

15,909 Other non-current liabilities

(1,743)

(1,732) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

11,508

(11,756) Cash flows from investing activities







Equity investments

-

(9,956) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

- Capital expenditures

(6,944)

(6,895) Net cash used in investing activities

(6,944)

(16,851) Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from borrowings

-

25,000 Payment of debt issuance costs

-

- Repayment of debt obligations

-

(15,000) Payment of withholding taxes for net share settlement of equity awards

(234)

(110) Options exercised

270

85 Net cash provided by financing activities

36

9,975 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

170

2,772 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

4,770

(15,860) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

35,314

49,465 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 40,084

$ 33,605

REVENUE BY SEGMENT (in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,



2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change On Device Solutions

$ 86,832

$ 78,504

11 %

$ 341,632

$ 370,112

(8) % App Growth Platform

33,250

34,437

(3) %

153,229

178,760

(14) % Elimination

(930)

(718)

30 %

(4,355)

(4,390)

(1) % Consolidated

$ 119,152

$ 112,223

6 %

$ 490,506

$ 544,482

(10) %

GAAP (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net revenue

$ 119,152

$ 112,223

$ 490,506

$ 544,482 (Loss) income from operations

(11,692)

(207,839)

(54,075)

(374,438) Add-back items:















Product development

9,114

11,284

39,464

54,157 Sales and marketing

14,014

15,935

61,642

61,481 General and administrative

45,162

42,278

173,647

169,617 Depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue

6

208

208

4,045 Contract settlement fees

-

-

3,800

- Impairment of goodwill

-

189,459

-

336,640 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 56,604

$ 51,325

$ 224,686

$ 251,502 Non-GAAP gross profit percentage

48 %

46 %

46 %

46 %



































GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net (loss) income

$ (18,826)

(236,506)

$ (92,099)

$ (420,448) Add-back items:















Stock-based compensation expense

8,126

6,743

33,543

33,763 Amortization of intangibles

13,429

16,039

55,612

64,321 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

-

300

(372) Tax adjustment (1)

7,165

33,817

29,551

33,817 Business transformation costs

84

2,127

2,060

9,418 Transaction-related expenses

152

177

359

338 Severance costs

666

710

3,711

2,795 Contract settlement fees

-

-

3,800

- Impairment of goodwill

-

189,459

-

336,640 Non-GAAP adjusted net income

$ 10,796

$ 12,566

$ 36,837

$ 60,272 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per common share

$ 0.10

$ 0.12

$ 0.35

$ 0.58 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

108,150

103,451

105,810

103,928 (1) Valuation allowance

GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net (loss) income

$ (18,826)

$ (236,506)

$ (92,099)

$ (420,448) Add-back items:















Stock-based compensation expense

8,126

6,743

33,543

33,763 Depreciation and amortization

23,126

20,924

82,910

83,858 Interest expense, net

8,855

7,938

34,783

30,838 Other expense, net

24

261

3

328 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

-

300

(372) Business transformation costs

84

2,127

2,060

9,418 Foreign exchange transaction (gain) loss

(418)

54

(1,297)

(101) Income tax provision

(1,327)

20,414

4,235

15,317 Transaction-related expenses

152

177

359

338 Severance costs

666

710

3,711

2,795 Contract settlement fees

-

-

3,800

- Impairment of goodwill

-

189,459

-

336,640 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$ 20,462

$ 12,301

$ 72,308

$ 92,374

GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended March 31,



2025

2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 11,508

$ (11,756) Capital expenditures

(6,944)

(6,895) Transaction-related expenses

152

177 Severance costs

666

710 Business transformation costs

84

2,127 Non-GAAP free cash flow provided (used) by operations

$ 5,466

$ (15,637)

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.