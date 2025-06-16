Lennar Corporation: Lennar Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights - comparisons to the prior year quarter

Net earnings per diluted share of $1.81 ($1.90 excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments)

Net earnings of $477 million

New orders increased 6% to 22,601 homes

Backlog of 15,538 homes with a dollar value of $6.5 billion

Deliveries increased 2% to 20,131 homes

Total revenues of $8.4 billion

Homebuilding operating earnings of $728 million Gross margin on home sales of 17.8% (18.0% excluding purchase accounting) SG&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 8.8% Net margin on home sales of 8.9% (9.2% excluding purchase accounting)

Financial Services operating earnings of $157 million

Multifamily operating loss of $15 million

Lennar Other operating loss of $53 million

Years supply of owned homesites of 0.1 years

Controlled homesites of 98%

Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion; total liquidity of $5.4 billion

Issued $700 million of 5.20% senior notes due 2030, primarily used to redeem $500 million of 4.75% senior notes due in May 2025

Outstanding borrowings of $400 million under the Company's $3.0 billion revolving credit facility

Homebuilding debt to total capital of 11.0%

Repurchased 4.7 million shares of Lennar common stock for $517 million

MIAMI, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its second quarter ended May 31, 2025. Second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2025 were $477 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, compared to second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 of $954 million, or $3.45 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments, second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2025 were $499 million, or $1.90 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments and one-time gain on the sale of a technology investment, second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 were $935 million or $3.38 per diluted share.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "While we continue to see softness in the housing market due to affordability challenges and a decline in consumer confidence, we adhered to our strategy of driving starts, sales, and closings in order to build long-term efficiencies in our business."

"During the quarter, we drove new orders to 22,601 homes, within our guidance, and delivered 20,131 homes, also within our guidance, as we continued to focus on matching production pace with sales pace. Accordingly, we ended the quarter with limited inventory of 2,900 homes, which is fewer than two completed, unsold homes per community, and continues to be within our historical range."

"Reflecting softer market conditions, our average sales price, net of incentives, declined to $389,000. As mortgage interest rates remained higher and consumer confidence continued to weaken, we drove volume with starts while incentivizing sales to enable affordability and help consumers to purchase homes. Additionally, our gross margin was 18.0% excluding purchase accounting, which met guidance, and our SG&A expenses ran higher at 8.8%, reflecting further investment and engagement in future efficiencies. We produced a 9.2% net margin, all contributing to earnings of $477 million, or $1.81 per diluted share."

"During the quarter, our balance sheet remained strong. We repaid $500 million of our 4.75% senior notes due in May 2025, issued $700 million in debt, and repurchased $517 million of our common stock. We ended the quarter with $5.4 billion in liquidity, and a homebuilding debt to total capital of 11.0%."

Jon Jaffe, Lennar's Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, added, "On the operational front, our starts pace and sales pace in the second quarter were 5.1 homes and 4.7 homes per community per month, respectively, as we continue to move towards an even flow operating model. Our production-first focus led to a cycle time of 132 days this quarter, 12% lower than last year, which has a positive impact on our construction efficiency. In addition, our inventory turn improved to 1.8 times, compared to 1.6 last year, in part reflecting these efficiencies and, in part, as a result of our asset-light land strategy."

Mr. Miller concluded, "We continue to focus on consistent volume and pace as we drive efficiencies through every part of our platform in order to realize improved margin even as market conditions soften. As we look ahead to the third quarter, we expect new orders between 22,000 and 23,000 homes, deliveries between 22,000 and 23,000 homes, and expect our gross margin to remain approximately 18%, all depending on market conditions."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2025 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2024

As previously announced on February 10, 2025, Lennar Corporation completed its acquisition of Rausch Coleman Homes ("Rausch"). Prior year information includes only stand-alone data for Lennar Corporation for the three months ended May 31, 2024.

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales decreased 7% in the second quarter of 2025 to $7.8 billion from $8.4 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Revenues were lower primarily due to a 9% decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered, partially offset by a 2% increase in the number of home deliveries. New home deliveries increased to 20,131 homes in the second quarter of 2025 from 19,690 homes in the second quarter of 2024. The average sales price of homes delivered was $389,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $426,000 in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in average sales price of homes delivered in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to continued weakness in the market.

Gross margins on home sales were $1.4 billion, or 17.8% (18.0% excluding purchase accounting), in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.9 billion, or 22.6%, in the second quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, gross margins decreased due to an increase in land costs year over year, as well as a decrease in revenue per square foot, which was partially offset by a decrease in construction costs as the Company continues to focus on construction cost savings.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $689 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $630 million in the second quarter of 2024. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 8.8% in the second quarter of 2025, from 7.5% in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to less leverage as a result of lower revenues and an increase in marketing and selling expenses.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $157 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $146 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in operating earnings was primarily due to higher profit per locked loan in the mortgage business as a result of higher margins.

Ancillary Businesses

Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $15 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to an operating loss of $20 million in the second quarter of 2024. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $53 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to an operating loss of $28 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Lennar Other operating loss for the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to losses on the Company's technology investments. The Lennar Other operating loss for the second quarter of 2024 includes $22 million of mark-to-market losses on the Company's publicly traded technology investments and a $47 million one-time gain on the sale of a technology investment.

Tax Rate

In the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, the Company had tax provisions of $160 million and $300 million, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 25.1% and 23.9%, respectively. For both periods, the Company's effective income tax rate included state income tax expense and non-deductible executive compensation, partially offset by tax credits. The increase in the effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2025 from the prior year was primarily due to a decrease in solar tax credits.

OTHER TRANSACTIONS

Senior Notes

In May 2025, the Company issued $700 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.20% senior notes due 2030 (the "5.20% senior notes"). The Company utilized the net proceeds from the issuance of the 5.20% senior notes primarily to pay off $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% senior notes due May 2025.

Share Repurchases

In the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 4.7 million shares of its common stock for $517 million at an average share price of $109.79.

Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the third quarter of 2025:

New Orders 22,000 - 23,000 Deliveries 22,000 - 23,000 Average Sales Price $380,000 - $385,000 Gross Margin % on Home Sales Approximately 18% SG&A as a % of Home Sales 8.0% - 8.2% Financial Services Operating Earnings $175 million - $180 million

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Revenues and Operating Information (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 31,

May 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Homebuilding $ 7,843,862

8,381,059

15,127,732

15,312,050 Financial Services 298,098

281,723

575,175

531,443 Multifamily 230,305

99,500

293,501

229,177 Lennar Other 5,237

3,310

12,639

5,852 Total revenues $ 8,377,502

8,765,592

16,009,047

16,078,522















Homebuilding operating earnings $ 728,234

1,340,155

1,537,507

2,368,951 Financial Services operating earnings 157,280

147,012

300,763

278,308 Multifamily operating loss (14,754)

(20,474)

(14,777)

(36,113) Lennar Other operating loss (52,895)

(28,964)

(142,178)

(68,512) Corporate general and administrative expenses (155,853)

(156,982)

(303,231)

(314,303) Charitable foundation contribution (20,131)

(19,690)

(37,965)

(36,488) Earnings before income taxes 641,881

1,261,057

1,340,119

2,191,843 Provision for income taxes (160,061)

(300,471)

(329,586)

(511,336) Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests) 481,820

960,586

1,010,533

1,680,507 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,371

6,275

13,558

6,862 Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 477,449

954,311

996,975

1,673,645















Basic and diluted average shares outstanding 260,286

273,703

261,510

275,325















Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.81

3.45

3.77

6.01















Supplemental information:













Interest incurred (1) $ 41,846

33,764

73,335

70,275















EBIT (2):













Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 477,449

954,311

996,975

1,673,645 Provision for income taxes 160,061

300,471

329,586

511,336 Interest expense included in:













Costs of homes sold 33,245

43,100

61,363

82,314 Costs of land sold 280

286

412

286 Homebuilding other income, net 3,655

4,679

7,051

9,594 Total interest expense 37,180

48,065

68,826

92,194 EBIT $ 674,690

1,302,847

1,395,387

2,277,175

(1) Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt. (2) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 31,

May 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Homebuilding revenues:













Sales of homes $ 7,788,275

8,357,750

15,028,821

15,259,531 Sales of land 43,195

13,598

78,521

34,350 Other homebuilding 12,392

9,711

20,390

18,169 Total homebuilding revenues 7,843,862

8,381,059

15,127,732

15,312,050















Homebuilding costs and expenses:













Costs of homes sold 6,402,532

6,469,952

12,290,676

11,865,484 Costs of land sold 56,173

6,903

92,250

20,920 Selling, general and administrative 688,847

629,600

1,304,586

1,197,587 Total homebuilding costs and expenses 7,147,552

7,106,455

13,687,512

13,083,991 Homebuilding net margins 696,310

1,274,604

1,440,220

2,228,059 Homebuilding equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities 17,716

15,516

52,720

28,818 Homebuilding other income, net 14,208

50,035

44,567

112,074 Homebuilding operating earnings $ 728,234

1,340,155

1,537,507

2,368,951















Financial Services revenues $ 298,098

281,723

575,175

531,443 Financial Services costs and expenses 140,818

134,711

274,412

253,135 Financial Services operating earnings $ 157,280

147,012

300,763

278,308















Multifamily revenues $ 230,305

99,500

293,501

229,177 Multifamily costs and expenses 254,677

102,205

328,053

234,872 Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other income (expense), net 9,618

(17,769)

19,775

(30,418) Multifamily operating loss $ (14,754)

(20,474)

(14,777)

(36,113)















Lennar Other revenues $ 5,237

3,310

12,639

5,852 Lennar Other costs and expenses 30,025

26,841

53,589

35,929 Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other 1,333

16,081

(9,285)

(11,784) Lennar Other realized and unrealized losses from technology investments (1) (29,440)

(21,514)

(91,943)

(26,651) Lennar Other operating loss $ (52,895)

(28,964)

(142,178)

(68,512)

(1) The following is a detail of Lennar Other realized and unrealized losses from mark-to-market adjustments on technology investments:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 31,

May 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Blend Labs (BLND) $ -

715

(3,737)

3,651 Hippo (HIPO) (15,462)

10,737

(28,352)

27,186 Opendoor (OPEN) (12,921)

(16,907)

(31,707)

(15,592) SmartRent (SMRT) -

(4,609)

(4,483)

(6,572) Sonder (SOND) -

(40)

(19)

11 Sunnova (NOVA) (1,057)

(11,410)

(23,645)

(35,335)

$ (29,440)

(21,514)

(91,943)

(26,651)

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog

(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)

(unaudited) Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:



East: Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Central: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

South Central: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington

Other: Urban divisions

Three Months Ended May 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 4,676

5,324

$ 1,740,181

2,158,317

$ 372,000

405,000 Central 4,604

4,393

1,769,582

1,769,842

384,000

403,000 South Central 6,174

4,669

1,505,750

1,194,525

244,000

256,000 West 4,669

5,292

2,818,980

3,263,904

604,000

617,000 Other 8

12

4,834

6,343

604,000

529,000 Total 20,131

19,690

$ 7,839,327

8,392,931

$ 389,000

426,000

Of the total homes delivered listed above, 113 homes with a dollar value of $51 million and an average sales price of $452,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended May 31, 2025, compared to 70 homes with a dollar value of $35 million and an average sales price of $503,000 for the three months ended May 31, 2024.

As of May 31,

Three Months Ended May 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 New Orders: Active Communities

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 326

287

5,502

4,758

$ 1,937,371

1,958,763

$ 352,000

412,000 Central 457

354

5,368

5,574

2,028,662

2,218,888

378,000

398,000 South Central 391

239

6,626

5,213

1,607,319

1,332,392

243,000

256,000 West 441

363

5,098

5,735

2,997,528

3,679,145

588,000

642,000 Other 2

2

7

13

4,383

5,688

626,000

438,000 Total 1,617

1,245

22,601

21,293

$ 8,575,263

9,194,876

$ 379,000

432,000

Of the total new orders listed above, 141 homes with a dollar value of $70 million and an average sales price of $495,000 represent homes in 10 active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended May 31, 2025, compared to 74 homes with a dollar value of $40 million and an average sales price of $540,000 in eight active communities for the three months ended May 31, 2024.





Six Months Ended May 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 8,987

9,907

$ 3,409,061

4,064,163

$ 379,000

410,000 Central 8,633

8,094

3,327,137

3,210,271

385,000

397,000 South Central 10,904

8,932

2,666,273

2,264,683

245,000

254,000 West 9,425

9,530

5,707,665

5,785,395

606,000

607,000 Other 16

25

10,720

13,160

670,000

526,000 Total 37,965

36,488

$ 15,120,856

15,337,672

$ 398,000

420,000

Of the total homes delivered listed above, 193 homes with a dollar value of $92 million and an average sales price of $477,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the six months ended May 31, 2025, compared to 147 homes with a dollar value of $78 million and an average sales price of $532,000 for the six months ended May 31, 2024.





Six Months Ended May 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 New Orders: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 9,476

9,141

$ 3,463,930

3,810,481

$ 366,000

417,000 Central 10,007

9,991

3,864,160

3,983,784

386,000

399,000 South Central 11,547

9,644

2,780,180

2,452,391

241,000

254,000 West 9,909

10,662

5,886,178

6,675,384

594,000

626,000 Other 17

31

11,547

15,218

679,000

491,000 Total 40,956

39,469

$ 16,005,995

16,937,258

$ 391,000

429,000

Of the total new orders listed above, 242 homes with a dollar value of $130 million and an average sales price of $536,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the six months ended May 31, 2025, compared to 120 homes with a dollar value of $65 million and an average sales price of $543,000 for the six months ended May 31, 2024.





At May 31,

2025 (1)

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Backlog: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 3,825

5,744

$ 1,530,495

2,432,505

$ 400,000

423,000 Central 4,781

5,130

1,937,087

2,171,264

405,000

423,000 South Central 3,430

2,607

815,681

663,648

238,000

255,000 West 3,500

4,383

2,200,051

2,962,332

629,000

676,000 Other 2

9

1,176

3,586

588,000

398,000 Total 15,538

17,873

$ 6,484,490

8,233,335

$ 417,000

461,000





Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 128 homes with a backlog dollar value of $101 million and an average sales price of $792,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at May 31, 2025, compared to 120 homes with a backlog dollar value of $62 million and an average sales price of $513,000 at May 31, 2024. (1) During the six months ended May 31, 2025, backlog includes 914 acquired homes of which 186, 717 and 11 homes were in the Central, South Central and West homebuilding segments, respectively.





LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

May 31, 2025

November 30, 2024 ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,168,143

4,662,643 Restricted cash 23,987

11,799 Receivables, net 995,664

1,053,211 Inventories:





Finished homes and construction in progress 10,104,530

10,884,861 Land and land under development 1,270,931

4,750,025 Inventory owned 11,375,461

15,634,886 Consolidated inventory not owned 2,660,686

4,084,665 Inventory owned and consolidated inventory not owned 14,036,147

19,719,551 Deposits and pre-acquisition costs on real estate 5,265,591

3,625,372 Investments in unconsolidated entities 2,699,981

1,344,836 Goodwill 3,442,359

3,442,359 Other assets 1,759,645

1,734,698

29,391,517

35,594,469 Financial Services 3,059,237

3,516,550 Multifamily 1,133,255

1,306,818 Lennar Other 790,537

894,944 Total assets $ 34,374,546

41,312,781 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 2,126,002

1,839,440 Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 2,317,996

3,563,934 Senior notes and other debts payable, net 2,791,987

2,258,283 Other liabilities 2,584,497

3,201,552

9,820,482

10,863,209 Financial Services 1,592,386

2,140,708 Multifamily 134,922

181,883 Lennar Other 94,874

105,756 Total liabilities 11,642,664

13,291,556







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock -

- Class A common stock of $0.10 par value 26,136

25,998 Class B common stock of $0.10 par value 3,660

3,660 Additional paid-in capital 5,842,732

5,729,434 Retained earnings 21,645,991

25,753,078 Treasury stock (4,945,458)

(3,649,564) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,019

7,529 Total stockholders' equity 22,579,080

27,870,135 Noncontrolling interests 152,802

151,090 Total equity 22,731,882

28,021,225 Total liabilities and equity $ 34,374,546

41,312,781

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Data (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

May 31, 2025

November 30, 2024

May 31, 2024 Homebuilding debt $ 2,791,987

2,258,283

2,241,507 Stockholders' equity 22,579,080

27,870,135

26,877,874 Total capital $ 25,371,067

30,128,418

29,119,381 Homebuilding debt to total capital 11.0 %

7.5 %

7.7 %











Homebuilding debt $ 2,791,987

2,258,283

2,241,507 Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents 1,168,143

4,662,643

3,597,493 Net homebuilding debt $ 1,623,844

(2,404,360)

(1,355,986) Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1) 6.7 %

(9.4) %

(5.3) %

(1) Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

