WKN: 851022 | ISIN: US5260571048 | Ticker-Symbol: LNN
Tradegate
17.06.25 | 11:01
96,23 Euro
+1,86 % +1,76
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LENNAR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENNAR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,8696,6012:02
95,7796,5012:04
PR Newswire
16.06.2025 23:45 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lennar Corporation: Lennar Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights - comparisons to the prior year quarter

  • Net earnings per diluted share of $1.81 ($1.90 excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments)
  • Net earnings of $477 million
  • New orders increased 6% to 22,601 homes
  • Backlog of 15,538 homes with a dollar value of $6.5 billion
  • Deliveries increased 2% to 20,131 homes
  • Total revenues of $8.4 billion
  • Homebuilding operating earnings of $728 million
    • Gross margin on home sales of 17.8% (18.0% excluding purchase accounting)
    • SG&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 8.8%
    • Net margin on home sales of 8.9% (9.2% excluding purchase accounting)
  • Financial Services operating earnings of $157 million
  • Multifamily operating loss of $15 million
  • Lennar Other operating loss of $53 million
  • Years supply of owned homesites of 0.1 years
  • Controlled homesites of 98%
  • Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion; total liquidity of $5.4 billion
  • Issued $700 million of 5.20% senior notes due 2030, primarily used to redeem $500 million of 4.75% senior notes due in May 2025
  • Outstanding borrowings of $400 million under the Company's $3.0 billion revolving credit facility
  • Homebuilding debt to total capital of 11.0%
  • Repurchased 4.7 million shares of Lennar common stock for $517 million

MIAMI, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its second quarter ended May 31, 2025. Second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2025 were $477 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, compared to second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 of $954 million, or $3.45 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments, second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2025 were $499 million, or $1.90 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments and one-time gain on the sale of a technology investment, second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 were $935 million or $3.38 per diluted share.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "While we continue to see softness in the housing market due to affordability challenges and a decline in consumer confidence, we adhered to our strategy of driving starts, sales, and closings in order to build long-term efficiencies in our business."

"During the quarter, we drove new orders to 22,601 homes, within our guidance, and delivered 20,131 homes, also within our guidance, as we continued to focus on matching production pace with sales pace. Accordingly, we ended the quarter with limited inventory of 2,900 homes, which is fewer than two completed, unsold homes per community, and continues to be within our historical range."

"Reflecting softer market conditions, our average sales price, net of incentives, declined to $389,000. As mortgage interest rates remained higher and consumer confidence continued to weaken, we drove volume with starts while incentivizing sales to enable affordability and help consumers to purchase homes. Additionally, our gross margin was 18.0% excluding purchase accounting, which met guidance, and our SG&A expenses ran higher at 8.8%, reflecting further investment and engagement in future efficiencies. We produced a 9.2% net margin, all contributing to earnings of $477 million, or $1.81 per diluted share."

"During the quarter, our balance sheet remained strong. We repaid $500 million of our 4.75% senior notes due in May 2025, issued $700 million in debt, and repurchased $517 million of our common stock. We ended the quarter with $5.4 billion in liquidity, and a homebuilding debt to total capital of 11.0%."

Jon Jaffe, Lennar's Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, added, "On the operational front, our starts pace and sales pace in the second quarter were 5.1 homes and 4.7 homes per community per month, respectively, as we continue to move towards an even flow operating model. Our production-first focus led to a cycle time of 132 days this quarter, 12% lower than last year, which has a positive impact on our construction efficiency. In addition, our inventory turn improved to 1.8 times, compared to 1.6 last year, in part reflecting these efficiencies and, in part, as a result of our asset-light land strategy."

Mr. Miller concluded, "We continue to focus on consistent volume and pace as we drive efficiencies through every part of our platform in order to realize improved margin even as market conditions soften. As we look ahead to the third quarter, we expect new orders between 22,000 and 23,000 homes, deliveries between 22,000 and 23,000 homes, and expect our gross margin to remain approximately 18%, all depending on market conditions."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2025 COMPARED TO
THREE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2024

As previously announced on February 10, 2025, Lennar Corporation completed its acquisition of Rausch Coleman Homes ("Rausch"). Prior year information includes only stand-alone data for Lennar Corporation for the three months ended May 31, 2024.

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales decreased 7% in the second quarter of 2025 to $7.8 billion from $8.4 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Revenues were lower primarily due to a 9% decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered, partially offset by a 2% increase in the number of home deliveries. New home deliveries increased to 20,131 homes in the second quarter of 2025 from 19,690 homes in the second quarter of 2024. The average sales price of homes delivered was $389,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $426,000 in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in average sales price of homes delivered in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to continued weakness in the market.

Gross margins on home sales were $1.4 billion, or 17.8% (18.0% excluding purchase accounting), in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.9 billion, or 22.6%, in the second quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, gross margins decreased due to an increase in land costs year over year, as well as a decrease in revenue per square foot, which was partially offset by a decrease in construction costs as the Company continues to focus on construction cost savings.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $689 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $630 million in the second quarter of 2024. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 8.8% in the second quarter of 2025, from 7.5% in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to less leverage as a result of lower revenues and an increase in marketing and selling expenses.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $157 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $146 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in operating earnings was primarily due to higher profit per locked loan in the mortgage business as a result of higher margins.

Ancillary Businesses

Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $15 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to an operating loss of $20 million in the second quarter of 2024. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $53 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to an operating loss of $28 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Lennar Other operating loss for the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to losses on the Company's technology investments. The Lennar Other operating loss for the second quarter of 2024 includes $22 million of mark-to-market losses on the Company's publicly traded technology investments and a $47 million one-time gain on the sale of a technology investment.

Tax Rate

In the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, the Company had tax provisions of $160 million and $300 million, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 25.1% and 23.9%, respectively. For both periods, the Company's effective income tax rate included state income tax expense and non-deductible executive compensation, partially offset by tax credits. The increase in the effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2025 from the prior year was primarily due to a decrease in solar tax credits.

OTHER TRANSACTIONS

Senior Notes

In May 2025, the Company issued $700 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.20% senior notes due 2030 (the "5.20% senior notes"). The Company utilized the net proceeds from the issuance of the 5.20% senior notes primarily to pay off $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% senior notes due May 2025.

Share Repurchases

In the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 4.7 million shares of its common stock for $517 million at an average share price of $109.79.

Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the third quarter of 2025:

New Orders

22,000 - 23,000

Deliveries

22,000 - 23,000

Average Sales Price

$380,000 - $385,000

Gross Margin % on Home Sales

Approximately 18%

SG&A as a % of Home Sales

8.0% - 8.2%

Financial Services Operating Earnings

$175 million - $180 million

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate, as well as our expected results and guidance. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and speak only as of the date made. Important factors that could cause differences between anticipated and actual results include slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities or own a substantial number of single-family homes for rent; decreased demand for our homes, either for sale or for rent, or Multifamily rental apartments; the potential impact of inflation; the impact of increased cost of mortgage financing for homebuyers, increased interest rates or increased competition in the mortgage industry; supply shortages and increased costs related to construction materials, including lumber, and labor; changes in trade policy affecting our business, including new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties; changes in U.S and foreign governmental laws, regulations and policies, including retaliatory policies against the United States, that may impact our business and operations; cost increases related to real estate taxes and insurance; the effect of increased interest rates with regard to our funds' borrowings or the willingness of the funds to invest in new projects; reductions in the market value of our investments in public companies; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land light strategy; any potential subsequent transactions we may enter into following our spin-off of Millrose Properties, Inc.; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; the forfeiture of deposits related to land purchase options we decide not to exercise; the effects of public health issues such as a major epidemic or pandemic that could have a negative impact on the economy and on our businesses; possible unfavorable results in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on January 23, 2025 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at investors.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at investors.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-0176 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Revenues and Operating Information

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


May 31,


May 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues:








Homebuilding

$ 7,843,862


8,381,059


15,127,732


15,312,050

Financial Services

298,098


281,723


575,175


531,443

Multifamily

230,305


99,500


293,501


229,177

Lennar Other

5,237


3,310


12,639


5,852

Total revenues

$ 8,377,502


8,765,592


16,009,047


16,078,522









Homebuilding operating earnings

$ 728,234


1,340,155


1,537,507


2,368,951

Financial Services operating earnings

157,280


147,012


300,763


278,308

Multifamily operating loss

(14,754)


(20,474)


(14,777)


(36,113)

Lennar Other operating loss

(52,895)


(28,964)


(142,178)


(68,512)

Corporate general and administrative expenses

(155,853)


(156,982)


(303,231)


(314,303)

Charitable foundation contribution

(20,131)


(19,690)


(37,965)


(36,488)

Earnings before income taxes

641,881


1,261,057


1,340,119


2,191,843

Provision for income taxes

(160,061)


(300,471)


(329,586)


(511,336)

Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests)

481,820


960,586


1,010,533


1,680,507

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

4,371


6,275


13,558


6,862

Net earnings attributable to Lennar

$ 477,449


954,311


996,975


1,673,645









Basic and diluted average shares outstanding

260,286


273,703


261,510


275,325









Basic and diluted earnings per share

$ 1.81


3.45


3.77


6.01









Supplemental information:








Interest incurred (1)

$ 41,846


33,764


73,335


70,275









EBIT (2):








Net earnings attributable to Lennar

$ 477,449


954,311


996,975


1,673,645

Provision for income taxes

160,061


300,471


329,586


511,336

Interest expense included in:








Costs of homes sold

33,245


43,100


61,363


82,314

Costs of land sold

280


286


412


286

Homebuilding other income, net

3,655


4,679


7,051


9,594

Total interest expense

37,180


48,065


68,826


92,194

EBIT

$ 674,690


1,302,847


1,395,387


2,277,175

(1)

Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt.

(2)

EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


May 31,


May 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Homebuilding revenues:








Sales of homes

$ 7,788,275


8,357,750


15,028,821


15,259,531

Sales of land

43,195


13,598


78,521


34,350

Other homebuilding

12,392


9,711


20,390


18,169

Total homebuilding revenues

7,843,862


8,381,059


15,127,732


15,312,050









Homebuilding costs and expenses:








Costs of homes sold

6,402,532


6,469,952


12,290,676


11,865,484

Costs of land sold

56,173


6,903


92,250


20,920

Selling, general and administrative

688,847


629,600


1,304,586


1,197,587

Total homebuilding costs and expenses

7,147,552


7,106,455


13,687,512


13,083,991

Homebuilding net margins

696,310


1,274,604


1,440,220


2,228,059

Homebuilding equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities

17,716


15,516


52,720


28,818

Homebuilding other income, net

14,208


50,035


44,567


112,074

Homebuilding operating earnings

$ 728,234


1,340,155


1,537,507


2,368,951









Financial Services revenues

$ 298,098


281,723


575,175


531,443

Financial Services costs and expenses

140,818


134,711


274,412


253,135

Financial Services operating earnings

$ 157,280


147,012


300,763


278,308









Multifamily revenues

$ 230,305


99,500


293,501


229,177

Multifamily costs and expenses

254,677


102,205


328,053


234,872

Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other income (expense), net

9,618


(17,769)


19,775


(30,418)

Multifamily operating loss

$ (14,754)


(20,474)


(14,777)


(36,113)









Lennar Other revenues

$ 5,237


3,310


12,639


5,852

Lennar Other costs and expenses

30,025


26,841


53,589


35,929

Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other

1,333


16,081


(9,285)


(11,784)

Lennar Other realized and unrealized losses from technology investments (1)

(29,440)


(21,514)


(91,943)


(26,651)

Lennar Other operating loss

$ (52,895)


(28,964)


(142,178)


(68,512)

(1) The following is a detail of Lennar Other realized and unrealized losses from mark-to-market adjustments on technology investments:


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


May 31,


May 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Blend Labs (BLND)

$ -


715


(3,737)


3,651

Hippo (HIPO)

(15,462)


10,737


(28,352)


27,186

Opendoor (OPEN)

(12,921)


(16,907)


(31,707)


(15,592)

SmartRent (SMRT)

-


(4,609)


(4,483)


(6,572)

Sonder (SOND)

-


(40)


(19)


11

Sunnova (NOVA)

(1,057)


(11,410)


(23,645)


(35,335)


$ (29,440)


(21,514)


(91,943)


(26,651)

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog
(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)
(unaudited)

Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:

East: Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania
Central: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia
South Central: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas
West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington
Other: Urban divisions


Three Months Ended May 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

Deliveries:

Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

4,676


5,324


$ 1,740,181


2,158,317


$ 372,000


405,000

Central

4,604


4,393


1,769,582


1,769,842


384,000


403,000

South Central

6,174


4,669


1,505,750


1,194,525


244,000


256,000

West

4,669


5,292


2,818,980


3,263,904


604,000


617,000

Other

8


12


4,834


6,343


604,000


529,000

Total

20,131


19,690


$ 7,839,327


8,392,931


$ 389,000


426,000

Of the total homes delivered listed above, 113 homes with a dollar value of $51 million and an average sales price of $452,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended May 31, 2025, compared to 70 homes with a dollar value of $35 million and an average sales price of $503,000 for the three months ended May 31, 2024.


As of May 31,


Three Months Ended May 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

New Orders:

Active Communities


Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

326


287


5,502


4,758


$ 1,937,371


1,958,763


$ 352,000


412,000

Central

457


354


5,368


5,574


2,028,662


2,218,888


378,000


398,000

South Central

391


239


6,626


5,213


1,607,319


1,332,392


243,000


256,000

West

441


363


5,098


5,735


2,997,528


3,679,145


588,000


642,000

Other

2


2


7


13


4,383


5,688


626,000


438,000

Total

1,617


1,245


22,601


21,293


$ 8,575,263


9,194,876


$ 379,000


432,000

Of the total new orders listed above, 141 homes with a dollar value of $70 million and an average sales price of $495,000 represent homes in 10 active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended May 31, 2025, compared to 74 homes with a dollar value of $40 million and an average sales price of $540,000 in eight active communities for the three months ended May 31, 2024.


Six Months Ended May 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

Deliveries:

Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

8,987


9,907


$ 3,409,061


4,064,163


$ 379,000


410,000

Central

8,633


8,094


3,327,137


3,210,271


385,000


397,000

South Central

10,904


8,932


2,666,273


2,264,683


245,000


254,000

West

9,425


9,530


5,707,665


5,785,395


606,000


607,000

Other

16


25


10,720


13,160


670,000


526,000

Total

37,965


36,488


$ 15,120,856


15,337,672


$ 398,000


420,000

Of the total homes delivered listed above, 193 homes with a dollar value of $92 million and an average sales price of $477,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the six months ended May 31, 2025, compared to 147 homes with a dollar value of $78 million and an average sales price of $532,000 for the six months ended May 31, 2024.


Six Months Ended May 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

New Orders:

Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

9,476


9,141


$ 3,463,930


3,810,481


$ 366,000


417,000

Central

10,007


9,991


3,864,160


3,983,784


386,000


399,000

South Central

11,547


9,644


2,780,180


2,452,391


241,000


254,000

West

9,909


10,662


5,886,178


6,675,384


594,000


626,000

Other

17


31


11,547


15,218


679,000


491,000

Total

40,956


39,469


$ 16,005,995


16,937,258


$ 391,000


429,000

Of the total new orders listed above, 242 homes with a dollar value of $130 million and an average sales price of $536,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the six months ended May 31, 2025, compared to 120 homes with a dollar value of $65 million and an average sales price of $543,000 for the six months ended May 31, 2024.


At May 31,


2025 (1)


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

Backlog:

Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

3,825


5,744


$ 1,530,495


2,432,505


$ 400,000


423,000

Central

4,781


5,130


1,937,087


2,171,264


405,000


423,000

South Central

3,430


2,607


815,681


663,648


238,000


255,000

West

3,500


4,383


2,200,051


2,962,332


629,000


676,000

Other

2


9


1,176


3,586


588,000


398,000

Total

15,538


17,873


$ 6,484,490


8,233,335


$ 417,000


461,000



Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 128 homes with a backlog dollar value of $101 million and an average sales price of $792,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at May 31, 2025, compared to 120 homes with a backlog dollar value of $62 million and an average sales price of $513,000 at May 31, 2024.

(1)

During the six months ended May 31, 2025, backlog includes 914 acquired homes of which 186, 717 and 11 homes were in the Central, South Central and West homebuilding segments, respectively.



LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)


May 31, 2025


November 30, 2024

ASSETS




Homebuilding:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,168,143


4,662,643

Restricted cash

23,987


11,799

Receivables, net

995,664


1,053,211

Inventories:




Finished homes and construction in progress

10,104,530


10,884,861

Land and land under development

1,270,931


4,750,025

Inventory owned

11,375,461


15,634,886

Consolidated inventory not owned

2,660,686


4,084,665

Inventory owned and consolidated inventory not owned

14,036,147


19,719,551

Deposits and pre-acquisition costs on real estate

5,265,591


3,625,372

Investments in unconsolidated entities

2,699,981


1,344,836

Goodwill

3,442,359


3,442,359

Other assets

1,759,645


1,734,698


29,391,517


35,594,469

Financial Services

3,059,237


3,516,550

Multifamily

1,133,255


1,306,818

Lennar Other

790,537


894,944

Total assets

$ 34,374,546


41,312,781

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Homebuilding:




Accounts payable

$ 2,126,002


1,839,440

Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned

2,317,996


3,563,934

Senior notes and other debts payable, net

2,791,987


2,258,283

Other liabilities

2,584,497


3,201,552


9,820,482


10,863,209

Financial Services

1,592,386


2,140,708

Multifamily

134,922


181,883

Lennar Other

94,874


105,756

Total liabilities

11,642,664


13,291,556





Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock

-


-

Class A common stock of $0.10 par value

26,136


25,998

Class B common stock of $0.10 par value

3,660


3,660

Additional paid-in capital

5,842,732


5,729,434

Retained earnings

21,645,991


25,753,078

Treasury stock

(4,945,458)


(3,649,564)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

6,019


7,529

Total stockholders' equity

22,579,080


27,870,135

Noncontrolling interests

152,802


151,090

Total equity

22,731,882


28,021,225

Total liabilities and equity

$ 34,374,546


41,312,781

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)


May 31, 2025


November 30, 2024


May 31, 2024

Homebuilding debt

$ 2,791,987


2,258,283


2,241,507

Stockholders' equity

22,579,080


27,870,135


26,877,874

Total capital

$ 25,371,067


30,128,418


29,119,381

Homebuilding debt to total capital

11.0 %


7.5 %


7.7 %







Homebuilding debt

$ 2,791,987


2,258,283


2,241,507

Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents

1,168,143


4,662,643


3,597,493

Net homebuilding debt

$ 1,623,844


(2,404,360)


(1,355,986)

Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1)

6.7 %


(9.4) %


(5.3) %

(1)

Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

Contact:
Ian Frazer
Investor Relations
Lennar Corporation
(305) 485-4129

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

