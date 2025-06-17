Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 16 June 2025 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,676.86p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,708.95p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.5% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 4.4%. There are currently 81,774,105 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
17 June 2025
