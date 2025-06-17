

- BERNSTEIN CUTS SHELL TO 'MARKET-PERFORM' - JPMORGAN RAISES BARCLAYS PRICE TARGET TO 420 (400) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES LLOYDS PRICE TARGET TO 78 (71) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES NATWEST PRICE TARGET TO 600 (550) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES NINETY ONE TO 'NEUTRAL' (UNDERWEIGHT) - PRICE TARGET 178 (132) PENCE - MORGAN STANLEY RAISES HARBOUR ENERGY TARGET TO 276 (250) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - MORGAN STANLEY RAISES ITHACA ENERGY TARGET TO 157 (141) PENCE - 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' - RBC CUTS BUNZL TO 'SECTOR PERFORM' (OUTPERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 2350 (2600) PENCE



