

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert regarding a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections.



Four people in two states were infected with the same strain of Salmonella that has been linked to pistachio cream. One person has been hospitalized, while no deaths have been reported due to the infection, CDC said in a press release.



The outbreak of Salmonella infections were reported in Minnesota and New Jersey.



CDC warned against eating, selling, or serving Emek-brand pistachio cream with a use-by date of October 19, 2026.



Emek-brand pistachio cream is a shelf-stable nut butter cream sold online for wholesale distributors, restaurants, and food service locations nationwide.



In an investigation update, the Food and Drug Administration said the pistachio cream was manufactured by Emek Dogal Saglik Urunleri Iklim Gida Insaat San Tic Ltd Sti in Turkey and imported into the United States.



FDA said it is investigating if this lot is still in distribution, and if other lots or products from this firm may be impacted.



