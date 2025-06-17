

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc said it has made a good start to 2025 and is on track to deliver results in line with 3-year targets. The Group projects growth in 2025 core operating EPS of between 6-9%.



The Group also expressed strong conviction in 2028 targets. It expects to deliver 500-600 million pounds operating profit, with 6-10% CAGR 2024-28. The Group said, by 2028, 70-75% of Asset Management earnings will be fee-related, and cost income ratio will reduce to below 70%.



