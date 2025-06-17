

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's approval rating is at 46 percent, 6 points down from February, according to the results of the June Harvard CAPS / Harris poll, a collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard and the Harris Poll.



Trump's job approval is strongest on immigration (49 percent) and returning America to its values (48 percent), and weakest on tariffs and trade policy (41 percent) and handling inflation (42 percent).



56 percent of respondents say Trump is losing the battle against inflation.



This month's poll also featured a special report on Middle East-focused issues and covered public opinion on the economy, immigration, government efficiency, taxes, and Ukraine.



A majority of voters support most of Trump's policies, with lowering prescription drug prices for Medicare recipients and low-income patients (84 percent support), deporting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes (80 percent), and eliminating fraud and waste in government expenditures (74 percent) the most popular.



A majority of voters continue to support the Trump administration's immigration measures, with 63 percent supporting its actions to close the southern border and 74 percent supporting its efforts to deport illegal immigrants who have committed crimes.



More than half of the voters who took part in the survey blame Trump for the escalation of immigration-related unrest in Los Angeles over L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newson.



Voters prioritize reducing the budget deficit over keeping federal government spending and defense spending at their current levels, but view keeping spending on entitlement programs at their current levels as equally important.



Regarding federal programs, most voters strongly believe LGBTQ+ studies, foreign aid, and EV credits should be cut significantly, favoring keeping current levels of spending for social security, veterans benefits, and Medicare.



Voters favor Trump over Elon Musk in their recently concluded feud, but 52 percent of voters think the 'Big Beautiful Bill' will make the economy worse.



Majority of voters believe that Trump's tariff policies are harming the economy.



A majority of voters don't believe Trump can solve foreign conflicts, with 63 percent of voters saying they do not believe Trump will solve the Ukraine war, and 65 percent of voters saying they do not believe he will solve the Israel-Hamas war.



74 percent of voters say Iran giving up nuclear enrichment should be a precondition for any U.S.-Iran deal.



The Republican Party's approval rating is at 47 percent, while the Democratic Party's approval rating is steady at 42 percent.



Among key politicians today, voters have a more favorable view of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vice President J.D. Vance, and Mike Johnson, and a more unfavorable view of Chuck Schumer, Elon Musk, and Karen Bass.



'Trump continues to see the support of those who voted for him, hanging in there with the approval ratings and healthy support of his job on immigration,' said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO. 'Whether the presidency gets back to approval ratings in the 50's will depend on whether people get a sense of lower inflation and economic prosperity.'



The June Harvard CAPS / Harris poll survey was conducted online within the United States on June 11 and 12 among 2,097 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX.



