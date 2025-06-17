Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.: Idaho Strategic Set to Join the Russell 3000 Index During 2025 Annual Reconstitution

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSE American:IDR) ("IDR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its inclusion in the preliminary list of additions to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. IDR's inclusion is expected to become effective after the U.S. market closes on June 27, 2025, as part of the 2025 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution.

The Russell 3000® Index captures the 3,000 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, ensures automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership based on objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are proud to be included in the Russell 3000® Index, a significant milestone that reflects our team's hard work and dedication to creating value through responsible gold production and strategic advancement of domestic critical minerals," said John Swallow, President and CEO of Idaho Strategic Resources. "This inclusion enhances our visibility among institutional investors and validates our production-backed exploration (and development) strategy as we continue to advance our operations at the Golden Chest Mine and within the broader Murray Gold Belt and advance our high-potential critical minerals projects in Idaho."

The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes as of June 2024. Idaho Strategic's inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index is expected to broaden its investor base and increase market awareness of its unique position as a growing domestic gold producer with critical minerals exploration.

About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also owns the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for rare earth elements exploration and development in one Company.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering. For more information on the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

For more information on Idaho Strategic Resources, visit https://idahostrategic.com/presentation/ , go to www.idahostrategic.com or call:

Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com

Phone: (208) 625-9001

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking words such as "intends", "potential", "believe", "plans", "expects", "may", "goal', "assume", "estimate", "anticipate", and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, assumptions, intentions, or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of Idaho Strategic Resources as of the date such information is provided and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of IDR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's preliminary inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index. Preliminary inclusion is subject to change and does not guarantee final inclusion in the Index upon completion of the annual reconstitution process. Final inclusion will be determined by FTSE Russell based on market capitalization rankings and other criteria as of the reconstitution date. With respect to the business of Idaho Strategic Resources, these risks and uncertainties include risks relating to widespread epidemics or pandemic outbreaks; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information; the accuracy of historic estimates; unfavorable exploration results; inability to obtain permits; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating commodity prices; the ability to obtain necessary future financing on acceptable terms; the ability to operate the Company's projects; and risks associated with the mining industry such as economic factors, ground conditions, failure of plant, equipment, processes and transportation services, environmental risks, government regulation, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, capital and construction expenditures, and reclamation activities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from this forward-looking information is available in Idaho Strategic Resources filings with the SEC on EDGAR. IDR does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/idaho-strategic-set-to-join-the-russell-3000-index-during-2025-annual-reconstitut-1040269