

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings growth accelerated for the first time in six months in April, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Average gross earnings climbed 9.8 percent annually in April, faster than the 8.5 percent growth in March.



The average gross earnings were HUF 708,300 in April compared to HUF 645,337 in the same month last year.



Net earnings increased by 9.6 percent, and real earnings were 5.2 percent higher than a year earlier.



Median gross earnings were HUF 564,800, and median net earnings were HUF 392,700, both surpassing the value for the same period of the previous year by 10.2 percent.



