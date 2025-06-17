

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Amidst broadly negative sentiment attributed to the escalating tensions in the Middle East, the CAC 40 index that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris has shed around a percent. The CAC 40 had recorded strong gains on Monday.



The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,671.28, losing 0.92 percent from the previous close of 7,742.24. The day's trading has been between 7,702.75 and 7,646.76.



Amidst the reversal in market sentiment, only 4 scrips in the index are trading above the flatline.



TotalEnergies and Teleperformance, both recorded gains of 1.3 percent.



Shares of Societe Generale, Kering and BNP Paribas recorded losses of more than 2 percent.



With the Dollar Index shedding 0.08 percent and falling to 98.07, the EUR/USD pair has rallied 0.10 percent to 1.1571 percent. The pair ranged between 1.1572 and 1.1543. The EUR/GBP pair has also strengthened to 0.8531. The EUR/JPY pair has edged up 0.02 percent to 167.38.



In alignment with the global trend of hardening, yields on France's ten-year bonds increased 0.46 percent to 3.250 percent from the level of 3.235 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 3.272 percent and 3.230 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News