Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce partial results from the 2025 winter drill program at the Frotet Project (the "Project"), located in northern Quebec. Assays from 21 of 34 drill holes completed, including 14,048 meters of the 22,913-meter program, are reported herein. Kenorland currently holds a 4% NSR royalty on the Project.

Drill highlights include the following:

25RDD252: 6.70m at 30.41 g/t Au incl. 2.75m at 72.56 g/t Au at R11

25RDD252: 7.70m at 16.26 g/t Au incl. 0.70m at 121.70 g/t Au at R11

25RDD239: 1.30m at 218.10 g/t Au incl. 0.40m at 705.40 g/t Au at R2

25RDD232: 5.50m at 11.80 g/t Au incl. 2.20m at 26.88 g/t Au at R2

25RDD248: 0.80m at 70.43 g/t Au incl. 0.30m at 183.80 g/t Au at R1

25RDD252: 2.40m at 20.31 g/t Au incl. 0.30m at 155.10 g/t Au at R2

25RDD241: 7.00m at 6.54 g/t Au incl. 1.75m at 21.15 g/t Au at R7

High grade mineralisation from step-out drill holes within the deep portions of Regnault continues to demonstrate the system remains open along strike and at depth

Figure 1. Plan map of Regnault drilling including highlights from this press release





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/255777_ab7b26bea4726b58_001full.jpg

Zach Flood, President and CEO, stated: "The success of the deep drilling at Regnault continues to underscore the immense untapped potential of the Frotet Project. These results not only confirm the continuity of high-grade mineralisation on the R11 veins, but also highlight the increasing scale of the system. Regnault remains open in multiple directions and we believe we are still in the early days of what could be a much larger gold discovery."

Discussion of Results

The Winter 2025 drill program was completed in order to continue stepping out along known mineralised structures while increasing confidence in vein system geometry and grade continuity through targeted infill drilling. Drill holes were optimised to maintain 50-100m spacing within the known mineralised footprint, while targeting modest step-outs at depth. Drill holes reported within this release focused on infill and step-outs along the R2 and R9 mineralised structures including two drill holes that continued at depth to step-out along the R10 and R11 vein sets, infill within R3, and infill and step-out targets along the R1, R6 and R7 trends.

Drilling along the R2 trend has continued to return significant high grade mineralisation including 25RDD239 which returned 1.30m at 218.10 g/t Au including 0.40m at 705.40 g/t Au, a 95m step-out to the east from drill hole 24RDD195 (3.75m at 3.47 g/t Au including 0.45m at 11.70 g/t Au*), and 25RDD232 that returned 5.50m at 11.80 g/t Au including 2.20m at 26.88 g/t Au, an 80m step-out to the east from drill hole 24RDD220 (8.20m at 3.43 g/t Au including 0.70m at 29.40 g/t Au*). Infill along R2 has also demonstrated continuity of high grade, including drill hole 25RDD252 with 2.40m at 20.31 g/t Au including 0.30m at 155.10 g/t Au intersected 40m up dip from drill hole 24RDD197 (4.70m at 24.16 g/t Au incl. 0.40m at 261.20 g/t Au*). Assays remain pending from additional drill holes that tested the R2 trend during the winter 2025 drill campaign, however drilling has shown mineralisation remains open along strike to the east and at depth.

Figure 2. Cross section through the Regnault gold system including highlights from this press release





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/255777_ab7b26bea4726b58_002full.jpg

Two drill holes tested the deep, southern portions of the Regnault system, stepping out from known mineralisation along the R10 and R11 mineralised trends. Drill hole 25RDD232 returned 3.00m at 10.09 g/t Au including 1.00m at 27.35 g/t Au along the R10 vein, a 70m step-out up dip from drill hole 23RDD172 which returned 0.34m at 31.70 g/t Au**. Within the R11 step-out drilling, several significant mineralised intercepts were returned including 25RDD252 which returned 6.70m at 30.41 g/t Au including 2.75m at 72.56 g/t Au, a 120m step-out to the west and at depth from 23RDD172 (41.85m at 2.56 g/t Au including 4.45m at 11.96 g/t Au**), and 25RDD232 which returned 18.70m at 1.83 g/t Au including 1.40m at 6.02 g/t Au, a 65m step-out above and up-dip from 23RDD172. Drill hole 25RDD252 also returned 7.70m at 16.26 g/t Au including 0.70m at 121.70 g/t Au within the R11 mineralised structures, an 80m step-out at depth below 23RDD162 (6.25m at 2.29 g/t Au including 1.00m at 8.09 g/t Au***). These two drill holes testing the deepest portions of the Regnault gold system, down to 1,050m below surface, continue to demonstrate the growth potential of the R10 and R11 mineralised structures which remain open along strike and at depth.

Figure 3. Long section of the Regnault gold system including highlights from this press release along R11





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/255777_ab7b26bea4726b58_003full.jpg

Figure 4. Core photo of R11 vein in hole 25RDD252: 6.70m at 30.41 g/t Au including 2.75m at 72.56 g/t Au





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/255777_ab7b26bea4726b58_004full.jpg

Reported drill holes from the northern portion of the Regnault gold system also continue to confirm the high grade nature of the R1 trend, with 25RDD248 which returned 0.80m at 70.73 g/t Au including 0.30m at 183.80 g/t Au, a 70m step-out at depth below 22RDD124 (0.50m at 54.00 g/t Au****). Along the R7 vein sets drill hole 25RDD241 returned 7.00m at 6.54 g/t Au including 1.75m at 21.15 g/t Au, stepping out 40m at depth below 23RDD192 which returned 1.50m at 9.41 g/t Au including 0.50m at 25.60 g/t Au*****.

(*See press release June 18, 2024)

(**See press release August 8, 2023)

(*** See press release May 31, 2023)

(**** See press release June 13, 2022)

(***** See press release February 20, 2024)

Table 1. Table of assay results from 2025 winter drill program

HOLE ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Residual Au (g/t) 25RDD232

200.00 202.45 2.45 3.22 0.74

And 322.00 327.50 5.50 11.80 12.70 1.74 Incl. 325.30 327.50 2.20 26.88 29.59

And 428.00 430.90 2.90 2.38 2.22

And 566.00 566.40 0.40 28.50 32.90

And 573.00 574.00 1.00 5.78 4.60

And 725.60 728.60 3.00 10.09 12.89 1.46 Incl. 725.60 726.60 1.00 27.35 34.80

And 754.00 758.70 4.70 2.26 2.45

And 969.30 972.60 3.30 1.79 1.71

And 1133.30 1152.00 18.70 1.83 1.31 1.20 Incl. 1139.30 1140.70 1.40 6.02 2.05

And Incl. 1147.00 1148.00 1.00 6.12 4.50

25RDD233

155.35 159.35 4.00 2.08 2.12 1.41 Incl. 158.70 159.00 0.30 10.30 9.40

And 169.40 176.40 7.00 0.98 1.17

And 392.25 397.65 5.40 0.94 0.93

And 447.90 452.45 4.55 1.30 1.00

And 464.35 472.00 7.65 0.82 0.72

And 709.70 713.15 3.45 4.31 1.87 3.41 Incl. 709.70 711.00 1.30 5.80 2.65

And 864.00 874.15 10.15 0.54 1.49

25RDD234

129.85 132.15 2.30 2.63 2.31 1.19 Incl. 131.60 132.15 0.55 7.23 5.10

25RDD235

NSV 25RDD236

NSV 25RDD237

67.95 69.00 1.05 5.74 5.43

25RDD238

27.00 31.50 4.50 1.32 0.40

And 127.20 137.70 10.50 0.68 0.62

And 234.10 237.20 3.10 2.18 3.82 1.03 Incl. 236.55 236.90 0.35 11.20 22.30

And 282.60 289.95 7.35 1.65 1.26 1.00 Incl. 284.70 285.65 0.95 5.99 2.97

And 321.00 322.50 1.50 19.77 17.63 1.76 Incl. 321.55 322.00 0.45 61.80 53.90

25RDD239

648.70 650.00 1.30 218.10 NA 1.52 Incl. 648.70 649.10 0.40 705.40 NA

And 662.85 664.00 1.15 6.14 NA 1.56 Incl. 662.85 663.35 0.50 12.10 NA

And 715.30 725.80 10.50 0.76 0.69

25RDD240

48.50 51.60 3.10 3.97 4.88 1.31 Incl. 50.20 50.90 0.70 13.10 17.50

And 324.65 329.80 5.15 1.31 3.64

And 349.25 351.00 1.75 8.19 6.24 1.04 Incl. 350.40 351.00 0.60 21.90 15.80

And 353.95 354.30 0.35 21.00 37.20

And 614.10 615.30 1.20 13.83 12.57 0.90 Incl. 614.75 615.30 0.55 29.10 25.70

And 627.00 631.75 4.75 3.93 3.98 1.03 Incl. 627.00 628.25 1.25 12.03 11.09

25RDD241

38.30 39.20 0.90 22.40 3.00

And 316.00 317.65 1.65 4.95 2.06 1.54 Incl. 316.00 316.40 0.40 15.60 5.00

And 339.20 339.90 0.70 33.87 9.23

And 363.90 365.00 1.10 15.19 1.56

And 370.75 376.25 5.50 4.30 3.89 3.02 Incl. 373.00 373.55 0.55 15.90 11.40

And 433.85 441.00 7.15 1.92 2.01 1.09 Incl. 433.85 434.40 0.55 11.90 14.90

And 448.00 458.40 10.40 0.52 0.66

And 480.40 483.35 2.95 3.69 1.98 2.24 Incl. 481.20 481.75 0.55 10.00 5.70

And 499.75 501.10 1.35 22.06 18.34 10.25 Incl. 499.75 500.50 0.75 31.50 24.50

And 596.50 597.85 1.35 22.07 21.54 1.35 Incl. 597.35 597.85 0.50 57.30 55.60

And 681.00 681.60 0.60 10.70 9.20

And 695.25 702.25 7.00 6.54 7.57 1.67 Incl. 699.35 701.10 1.75 21.15 25.48

25RDD242

86.70 89.00 2.30 11.61 16.27 0.70 Incl. 88.70 89.00 0.30 84.30 117.50

And 229.20 231.50 2.30 6.51 10.11 2.18 Incl. 229.20 229.90 0.70 16.40 25.10

And 374.70 383.00 8.30 1.25 1.20

And 391.60 392.30 0.70 30.30 13.60

25RDD243

277.65 288.40 10.75 1.31 0.75

And 505.15 506.10 0.95 7.87 8.67

25RDD244

132.50 135.00 2.50 2.13 0.91

And 222.00 225.00 3.00 3.03 1.70 1.50 Incl. 224.00 225.00 1.00 6.08 3.40

And 254.40 260.80 6.40 1.78 0.96 0.94 Incl. 254.40 256.80 2.40 3.20 1.52

And 469.00 481.00 12.00 3.28 2.86 2.06 Incl. 469.70 470.50 0.80 7.16 3.45

And Incl. 474.00 477.50 3.50 5.08 5.45

25RDD245

434.00 443.55 9.55 1.33 1.91

And 625.00 629.70 4.70 1.29 1.38

And 713.55 721.50 7.95 0.77 0.55

And 727.35 735.00 7.65 0.67 0.65

25RDD246

85.80 86.40 0.60 24.30 10.50

25RDD246A

355.45 357.80 2.35 3.40 1.98

And 384.00 389.00 5.00 2.85 1.95 2.36 Incl. 386.90 388.35 1.45 4.05 4.16

And 405.00 409.00 4.00 1.83 1.50

And 536.00 546.00 10.00 1.42 1.60

25RDD247

100.40 104.20 3.80 1.46 1.38

And 416.30 421.00 4.70 1.49 0.99

25RDD248

256.20 257.00 0.80 70.43 56.16 2.41 Incl. 256.70 257.00 0.30 183.80 146.10

And 493.60 496.00 2.40 2.10 2.15 1.08 Incl. 495.60 496.00 0.40 7.21 7.40

25RDD249

138.25 140.80 2.55 2.14 1.37

And 386.40 394.60 8.20 2.02 3.35 1.19 Incl. 389.20 389.60 0.40 18.30 30.70

And 559.00 573.50 14.50 0.81 0.94

25RDD250

190.85 196.60 5.75 2.73 2.32 2.28 Incl. 190.85 192.00 1.15 4.55 2.70

And 400.10 400.50 0.40 22.20 17.70

And 422.05 424.15 2.10 3.67 2.09 1.62 Incl. 422.05 422.90 0.85 6.68 3.55

And 428.50 433.35 4.85 5.77 6.81 2.06 Incl. 428.85 429.55 0.70 27.80 32.60

And 439.50 444.00 4.50 7.15 10.71 1.89 Incl. 440.50 441.00 0.50 49.20 79.50

And 446.00 452.45 6.45 1.57 1.72

And 519.70 520.35 0.65 11.40 10.90

And 736.20 745.00 8.80 1.43 1.28

25RDD251

NSV 25RDD252

512.60 515.00 2.40 20.31 32.02 1.05 Incl. 513.25 513.55 0.30 155.10 248.00

And 559.90 560.20 0.30 34.60 39.50

And 641.40 645.25 3.85 2.94 2.30 1.54 Incl. 644.65 645.25 0.60 10.50 7.00

And 741.20 746.75 5.55 1.62 1.10 0.91 Incl. 743.65 744.50 0.85 5.59 3.61

And 797.55 807.00 9.45 1.54 2.23 1.16 Incl. 801.00 801.50 0.50 8.25 8.70

And 1059.30 1067.00 7.70 16.26 14.62 1.92 Incl. 1059.70 1060.40 0.70 39.80 13.50

And Incl. 1065.00 1065.70 0.70 121.70 130.70

And 1104.45 1107.00 2.55 11.76 16.18

And 1211.00 1217.70 6.70 30.41 42.16 1.07 Incl. 1211.75 1214.50 2.75 72.56 100.47





† Assay intervals reported are core lengths, true widths have not been determined

‡ Residual Au (g/t) represents the average grade of the drill hole interval excluding the highlighted internal interval

Table 2. Drill collar table of reported drill holes from the 2025 winter drill program

Hole ID Easting (NAD83) Northing (NAD83) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Dip Azimuth 25RDD232 519526 5620517 375.2 1185.00 -55 157 25RDD233 519842 5621085 375.3 987.00 -60 160 25RDD234 518510 5619913 392.2 282.00 -46 159 25RDD235 518579 5619856 393.9 228.00 -48 160 25RDD236 518681 5619918 379.6 246.00 -47 169 25RDD237 518796 5619919 377.4 501.00 -48 157 25RDD238 519909 5620939 376.0 480.00 -62 331 25RDD239 519596 5620672 376.1 741.00 -58 158 25RDD240 518804 5620136 383.4 642.50 -47 163 25RDD241 519903 5621193 379.2 720.00 -63 163 25RDD242 519875 5620769 378.2 540.00 -55 354 25RDD243 519378 5620425 374.6 651.00 -51 151 25RDD244 519654 5620911 375.1 606.00 -60 161 25RDD245 519209 5620674 374.1 780.00 -51 150 25RDD246 519176 5620551 374.4 93.00 -56 155 25RDD246A 519176 5620551 374.4 561.00 -55 159 25RDD247 519636 5620795 374.2 942.00 -59 161 25RDD248 519541 5621025 375.4 519.00 -68 157 25RDD249 519374 5620627 374.8 747.00 -59 159 25RDD250 519721 5620886 374.5 852.00 -63 160 25RDD251 519194 5620328 373.9 457.50 -54 164 25RDD252 519390 5620525 375.0 1287.00 -58 151

About the Frotet Project

The Project covers 39,365 hectares of the Frotet-Evans greenstone belt within the Opatica geological sub-province of Quebec. The property is adjacent to the past-producing Troilus Gold Corporation's Au-Cu mine (9.32Moz Au indicated resource) and covers several major deformation zones associated with known orogenic gold prospects, as well as stratigraphy hosting VMS deposits elsewhere in the belt. Kenorland initially staked the Project in 2017 and then entered into a joint venture and earn-in agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo") in 2018.

The Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo in 2020 following two years of systematic exploration. Since the initial discovery, Regnault has seen extensive exploration, totaling 127,217 meters of drilling (265 drillholes).

On February 19, 2024, Kenorland closed a transaction to exchange its 20% participating interest in the Frotet Joint Venture with Sumitomo to a 4% NSR Royalty.

The Project is located 100 kilometres to the north of Chibougamau, Quebec. Favorable infrastructure exists in the Project area with an extensive forestry road network as well as the Route-du-Nord crossing the southwestern portion of the property. A power transmission line also crosses through the property which supplied power to the past producing Troilus mine.

Figure 5. Frotet Project, Quebec: 4% NSR Royalty





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/255777_ab7b26bea4726b58_005full.jpg

*Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Troilus Gold-Copper Project, Mineral Resources Effective Date: 02 October 2023

** Mineral Resource Estimate on Moblan Lithium Project, Mineral Resources Effective Date: 21 March, 2023

***The Frotet Royalty is subject to the following buy down rights in favour of Sumitomo:

A 0.25% royalty interest may be purchased for a C$3,000,000 cash payment to Kenorland within five (5) years of the grant of the Frotet Royalty

A 0.50% royalty interest may be purchased for a C$10,000,000 cash payment to Kenorland within ten (10) years of the grant of the Frotet Royalty

In the event Sumitomo exercises the foregoing buy down rights, the Frotet Royalty would be reduced to an uncapped 3.25% net smelter return royalty on all minerals extracted from the Project

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of Kenorland employees. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from Chibougamau to Bureau Veritas Commodities ("BV") laboratory in Timmins, Ontario.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by BV. Samples were prepared for analysis according to BV method PRP70-250: individual samples were crushed to 2mm (10 mesh) and a 250g split was pulverized to 75µm (200 mesh) for analysis and then assayed for gold. Gold in samples were analyzed using BV method FA430 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and AAS finish. Over-limits gold samples were re-analyzed using BV method FA530 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and gravimetric finish. Multi-element geochemical analysis (45 elements) was performed on all samples using BV method MA200 where a 0.25g split is by multi-acid digest with ICP-MS/ES finish. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all company inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

Cédric Mayer, M.Sc., P.Geo. (OGQ #02385), "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Zach Flood

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255777

SOURCE: Kenorland Minerals Ltd.