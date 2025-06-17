Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RL1S | ISIN: JP3918000005 | Ticker-Symbol: 3M0
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 10:30
18,900 Euro
-1,56 % -0,300
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
MEIJI HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEIJI HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,80019,10013:51
18,80019,10013:29
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 13:42 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TARO KAMITANI Co.,Ltd: A TIARA of Spirit and Craft: TARO KAMITANI Designs Bespoke Tiara for Meiji Kinenkan

Global Documentary Broadcast on NHK WORLD-JAPAN / jibtv "Trailblazers" Airs on June 20

TOKYO, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese tiara artist TARO KAMITANI, the world's first bespoke tiara designer, has created a one-of-a-kind bridal tiara for Meiji Kinenkan, the first official guest facility within the Imperial Palace grounds in Tokyo. The tiara is now available for rental at the venue.

Meiji Kinenkan Original Tiara design by TARO KAMITANI (PRNewsfoto/TARO KAMITANI Co.,Ltd)

Blending traditional Japanese spirit with modern design, the tiara was envisioned as a "Treasure of Japan." Its motif, the laurel wreath, symbolizes peace and elegance, drawing from the ancient origins of tiaras in classical Greece. Its form subtly reflects the spiritual presence of a sacred tree in the forest surrounding Meiji Jingu Shrine.

Meticulously handcrafted by Japanese artisans, the tiara features natural pearls and Infiora®, a high-refractive ornamental glass developed by Nippon Electric Glass (NEG). The result is a distinctive work of bridal art that fuses heritage, symbolism, and innovation.

  • YouTube Promo Video:
    [Click here to watch](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9C7CM_Kmyaw)
  • About Meiji Kinenkan: [Visit site](https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english)
  • Trailblazers Program Info:
    [NHK WORLD Broadcast (June 20)](https://biz.jibtv.com/programs/trailblazers/20250620.html)

Meiji Kinenkan Original Tiara design by TARO KAMITANI (PRNewsfoto/TARO KAMITANI Co.,Ltd)

Broadcast Schedule (Worldwide)
NHK WORLD-JAPAN / jibtv "Trailblazers"
Featuring: KAMITANI TARO (Tiara Designer)
June 20, 2025 - 2:30 / 7:30 / 13:30 / 19:30 UTC On Air
"This tiara contains my hands, my mind, and my heart.
It is not merely an ornament - it is memory, prayer, and art." ? TARO KAMITANI

About TARO KAMITANI

TARO KAMITANI is the world's first bespoke tiara designer, known for merging craftsmanship with storytelling. He began in 2008 with a tiara made for his wife. Since then, he has created over 700 tiaras for celebrities including Lady Gaga, brands like Sergio Rossi, and media such as Sailor Moon.

In 2024, he opened Japan's first tiara museum, Kannon-yama Tiara Museum. His works have appeared at Nihombashi Mitsukoshi, Isetan Shinjuku, Hankyu Umeda, and are part of the academyhills collection.

He draws inspiration from nature, mythology, and spirituality, combining refined handcraft and rare materials. He has won numerous design awards, and is now expanding globally via the Tiara Japan Project, seeking collaborations with department stores and luxury bridal venues.

Contact & Links

  • Email: tarokamitanisite@gmail.com
  • Website: www.tarokamitani.com
  • Instagram: @tarokamitani_tiaradesigner
  • LinkedIn: Taro Kamitani (Tiara Designer)
  • Bespoke Tiara Works Featured in Broadcast:
    https://www.tarokamitani.com/posts/57002001?categoryIds=2992744

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712807/Meiji_Kinenkan_Original_Tiara_design_TARO_KAMITANI.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712808/Meiji_Kinenkan_Original_Tiara_design_TARO_KAMITANI_1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-tiara-of-spirit-and-craft-taro-kamitani-designs-bespoke-tiara-for-meiji-kinenkan-302483771.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.