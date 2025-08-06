

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (2269.T), Wednesday announced first quarter financial results of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.



Profit attributable to owners of company amounted 13.9 billion yen compared to 10.1 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales increased to 278.7 billion yen from 273.6 billion yen in the previous year.



Tuesday, Meiji's stock closed at 3,118 yen, up 0.32 percent on the Tokyo.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News