Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a multi-year agreement valued at approximately $6.8 million in aggregate to produce for a leading provider of clean label, plant-based ingredients.

"We're pleased to secure a significant revenue stream using the production capabilities of the Galesburg facility," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "This agreement represents a major step in Burcon's road to profitability and supports our revenue target for calendar 2025. We look forward to building a long and successful relationship with this customer."

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, production volumes in the first year are expected to generate a minimum of $1,400,000 in revenue for Burcon and continue annually in subsequent years. Initial production began in the current quarter and expected to increase as production scales in the latter half of the year.

This agreement marks a significant advancement in Burcon's business strategy by allowing it to generate meaningful revenue from its manufacturing capabilities. Burcon's commercial contract manufacturing services provide an additional source of revenue and align with its strategic imperatives to connect with customers and end markets, while delivering high-quality plant-based solutions to its customers.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in high-performance plant-based proteins for the food and beverage industry. Our commercial ingredients offer superior taste, texture, and functionality-ideal for formulators seeking next-generation protein solutions. Backed by over two decades of innovation, Burcon holds an extensive patent portfolio covering novel proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower, and other plant sources. As a key player in the rapidly growing plant-based market, Burcon is committed to sustainability and to creating best-in-class protein solutions that are better for people and the planet. Learn more at www.burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

