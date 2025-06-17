

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), a fast-food corp, on Tuesday announced that the Board has unanimously elected Chris Turner as Chief Executive Officer with effect from October 1.



Turner will take over as Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs, who announced the intention to retire in March, after serving 37 years.



Turner has been serving as CFO, since 2019. Turner had previously worked at PepsiCo, McKinsey & Co.



In the pre-market trading, Yum! Brands is 0.04% lesser at $141.89 on the New York Stock Exchange.



