Cytta Corp. - America's Drone Reckoning: National Security, Tariffs, and the Urgent Shift to Secure U.S.-Based Solutions

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Cytta Corp.(OTCQB:CYCA), a publicly traded leader in national safety and communications technology, is proud to announce the recent Article in Officer.com magazine describing how our CyttaCOMMS technology is directly contributing to helping solve America's Drone problems at the National Security level.

America's Drone Reckoning Is Here. Chinese-made drones are silently collecting data - and the stakes just got higher. With new tariffs and rising national security concerns, the U.S. must act fast. This article breaks down why law enforcement and public safety agencies need to transition to secure, American-made drone technology-before it's too late.

https://www.officer.com/command-hq/technology/security-surveillance/uav-uas/press-release/55284256/americas-drone-reckoning-national-security-tariffs-and-the-urgent-shift-to-secure-us-based-solutions

Quoted from Officer.com Magazine

"As tensions between the United States and China continue to mount, the drone industry has found itself squarely in the crosshairs of a growing national security debate. With the majority of U.S. police departments still relying on Chinese-made drones-particularly DJI models-the vulnerabilities of foreign-controlled unmanned systems have become impossible to ignore.

Recent moves by the U.S. government signal a major shift in how drone technologies are regulated and procured. The Trump administration's announcement of sweeping new tariffs-including a cumulative 170% tariff on Chinese drones-is part of a broader push to bring critical technology back under American control. This builds on valid concerns that Chinese drones may be transmitting sensitive surveillance data back to foreign servers, compromising U.S. law enforcement and critical infrastructure operations.

Simultaneously, China has responded by imposing retaliatory sanctions on U.S. drone manufacturers and restricting exports of rare earth materials vital to aerospace and technology production. This tit-for-tat escalation underscores how drones have become a frontline issue not just in trade, but in the geopolitical race for tech dominance.

At the same time, Chinese drone developers are aggressively pursuing U.S. markets despite high tariffs, according to reports from the South China Morning Post. Their low-altitude aircraft are being positioned as high-value, cost-efficient alternatives, even as questions swirl about security risks and backdoor access.

This leaves U.S. agencies, especially law enforcement, in a difficult bind. Many are now under pressure to halt the use of DJI drones, but they lack the budget and infrastructure to replace entire fleets overnight-making immediate transitions both logistically and financially unfeasible. While the federal government is pushing for a transition to American-made alternatives, the U.S. drone manufacturing sector is still ramping up production capacity-and that's not a quick fix.

One of the biggest bottlenecks lies in sourcing the rare earth materials needed for drone electronics and power systems-many of which still come from China. Until domestic supply chains are fully built out, production timelines will be slow, and costs will remain high, placing added strain on already-stretched public safety budgets. For smaller law enforcement agencies and rural departments, upgrading to new American-made fleets may be financially out of reach.

That's where transitional solutions become crucial.

Given the widespread use of Chinese-manufactured drones across U.S. agencies-and the prohibitive cost of replacing entire fleets-the only immediate and scalable solution is to upgrade existing systems to prevent foreign data transmissions. Rather than removing DJI and similar drones from service, the more viable path is to retrofit them with secure, American-made communication layers that ensure mission-critical data remains within U.S. control. This urgent need has opened the door to a rapidly emerging technology market: one focused not on hardware replacement, but on data sovereignty through software and systems integration. Until the domestic drone ecosystem-like the DoD's Blue UAS program-can fully meet national demand, interim solutions like secure retrofit platforms will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between policy and operational reality.

One small public company addressing this issue head-on is Cytta Corp.(OTCQB:CYCA), whose CyttaCOMMS platform is being expanded to block foreign data transmission from Chinese-manufactured drones. CyttaCOMMS, originally designed to deliver secure, real-time video and data communications for first responders, has already been accepted by law enforcement agencies across the country. The platform is now being enhanced to prevent Chinese drone systems from transmitting operational data back to foreign servers. This update empowers departments to continue using their existing drone fleets without compromising national security-offering a crucial, cost-effective alternative to full hardware replacement.

Rather than forcing agencies to abandon their DJI fleets, Cytta Corp. offers a secure bridge-allowing continued operations while ensuring that all mission-critical video and communication data remains encrypted, protected, and stored domestically. As American drone manufacturers race to scale, technological innovations provide a timely and practical way to ensure operational continuity and immediate compliance with evolving federal mandates.

The message is clear: America's drone future must be secure, sovereign, and strategically independent. Whether through policy, innovation, or transitional technologies, the industry is entering a pivotal era-where national security and technological agility must go hand in hand."

