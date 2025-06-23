Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp Advances Toward Market-Ready IGAN 4.0 - The Future of Real-Time Drone Streaming Technology

The Fully Upgraded, Market-Ready IGAN 4.0 Is Right On Schedule.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Cytta Corp.(OTCQB:CYCA), an emerging leader in real-time video and drone streaming solutions, is thrilled to announce that development of its next-generation CyttaCOMMS IGAN 4.0 Integrated Global Area Network platform has entered the final phase. The platform is evolving from its initial minimum viable product (MVP), IGAN 3.0, into the fully upgraded, market-ready IGAN 4.0 - and it's right on schedule.

In response to the complex demands of upgrading IGAN 3.0's software and server architecture, Cytta has transitioned development to a top-tier U.S.-based technology partner. With initial setup and full service migration now successfully completed - including advanced security and SSL configurations - the development team is now implementing a scalable multi-tenant architecture. This is a major step toward delivering a robust, secure, and scalable platform capable of supporting mission-critical operations across public safety, defense, and enterprise sectors.

Next in the development roadmap is the integration of a proprietary mapping feature and the completion of a powerful feature that blocks foreign data transmission from Chinese-manufactured drones, as highlighted in Officer.com's recent article. Additionally, the IGAN 4.0 version will streamline user experience by eliminating functional complexities, paving the way for seamless, intuitive field operation.

"Our team has embraced this challenge with clarity and purpose," said Natalia Sokolova, President of Cytta Corp. "Partnering with a highly skilled development team has ensured rapid progress, secure architecture, and real innovation - all critical to meeting the needs of our customers."

The CyttaCOMMS IGAN 3.0 trial product, deployed across multiple departments, offered invaluable insights. While the earlier version showed potential, rigorous multi-agency testing identified essential improvements to meet real-world demands.

"As we prepared for full-scale market launch, it became clear that significant enhancements were needed - both in the server-side architecture and the platform's software capabilities," said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. "Despite challenges, including unreliable third-party data, we've used this feedback to refine and future-proof the platform."

Trial deployments yielded critical suggestions and performance feedback, leading to the development of key features and enhanced security protocols - ensuring that IGAN 4.0 will be the most advanced, secure, and adaptable drone streaming and real-time collaboration platform on the market.

CyttaCOMMS IGAN 4.0 is positioned to revolutionize the way agencies stream, collaborate, and respond to live drone and video feeds in mission-critical environments - setting a new standard for public safety, emergency response, and beyond.

About Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in developing and commercializing cutting-edge safety and security solutions, including CyttaCOMMS and CyttaCARES. Cytta's proprietary innovations redefine real-time intelligence, data security, and mission-critical communications for industries spanning defense, public safety, critical infrastructure, and enterprise operations.

Through Cytta Labs, their venture incubator, Cytta incubates, accelerates, combines, and spins out breakthrough technologies, transforming them into high-growth ventures. By seamlessly integrating proprietary product development, venture acceleration, and structured liquidity event exit strategies, Cytta Corp is revolutionizing the future of safety, security, and intelligence on a global scale. Learn more at www.cytta.com.

