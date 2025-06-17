Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based provider of nature-based carbon credit solutions, is pleased to announce an open call for strategic partnerships to support the scale-up of its closed-loop, on-farm carbon removal program - already operating with 13 Alberta farms and over 10,000 acres of regenerative hemp cultivation.

The initiative builds on Hempalta's existing verified success and aims to expand to 25,000 acres in Alberta, delivering high-durability carbon removal credits through the transformation of agricultural waste into biochar - a nature-based climate solution recognized for its permanence and co-benefits to soil health.

Using a full-circle model, industrial hemp is grown, harvested, converted to biochar on the same farm, and reintroduced into the soil - turning agricultural biomass into a long-term carbon sink while enriching farmland and reducing waste.

Partnership opportunities are open in the following areas:

Farming & Indigenous Partnerships - Growers interested in adding a minimum of 1,000 acres of hemp to their crop rotation, regenerative agriculture and on-farm biochar systems.

Carbon Credit Buyers - Hempalta's carbon credits are third-party verified under ISO 14064-2 by Control Union and tracked via its blockchain-enabled registry. The Company is currently securing partners for a 5-year offtake agreement covering up to 100,000 tonnes per year of high-durability biochar carbon credits, undergoing alignment review with Alberta's TIER Protocol with >100-year permanence and also available on the Voluntary Carbon Market.

Technology Innovators - Biochar tech companies offering mobile or modular pyrolysis systems for on-farm biomass conversion. Ideal partners enable field-level biochar deployment, turning agricultural waste into long-term carbon storage. This also supports seamless integration with MRV systems, enabling full traceability, auditability, and credit issuance across distributed farm sites.

Corporate ESG Leaders - Community-Rooted Climate Partners - Companies looking to support circular, community-driven climate solutions. These partners can co-fund biochar deployment, purchase branded or unbranded carbon credits, or co-invest in regenerative agriculture infrastructure - with measurable social impact, Indigenous engagement, and long-term carbon outcomes tied to Alberta-based projects.

"We're already working with over a dozen farms in Alberta and we've verified more than 44,000 tonnes of carbon removal," said Darren Bondar, CEO of Hempalta. "This isn't theory, it's the planned evolution and it's happening. It's one of the most scalable nature-based carbon models in Canada and will set the precedent for our other global partnerships that are already part of our regenerative agriculture program," said Darren Bondar, CEO of Hempalta.

"By closing the loop on-farm, we reduce waste, regenerate soil, and create high-integrity, carbon credits designed to meet Alberta's TIER compliance standards - with full traceability and permanence. Our credits are also structured to meet evolving global standards under the Voluntary Carbon Market and Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, making them ideal for both Alberta-based emitters and international ESG buyers. We're now opening the door for more partners to scale it with us."

As Alberta navigates a wave of incoming data centers and industrial growth, Hempalta believes the province must also scale its carbon infrastructure in parallel. "You can't unlock the next generation of digital infrastructure without climate infrastructure to balance it," Bondar added. "Our project is that solution - made in Alberta, built on nature, and future-proofed through technology."

Hempalta's carbon credits are verified under ISO 14064-2 by Control Union and tracked through its blockchain-enabled registry, Trusted Carbon. The Company is actively securing multi-year offtake partners for a proposed $45M, 5-year carbon credit delivery framework, subject to regulatory review and market demand.

Interested partners can learn more or submit inquiries at:

carboncredits@hempalta.com | www.hempalta.com

About Hempalta Corp.

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) is advancing scalable, nature-based carbon removal through industrial hemp and on-farm biochar deployment. Through its subsidiary Hemp Carbon Standard, the Company provides ISO-certified carbon credits verified via AI, satellite monitoring, and blockchain infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Information

