Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2025) - Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based provider of nature-based carbon credit solutions, is pleased to announce that Farm Credit Canada ("FCC") has granted a 90-day extension to its current forbearance agreement (the "Extension"). The Extension runs to September 30, 2025, providing the Company with critical flexibility as it advances several strategic initiatives, including a planned equipment sale, ongoing carbon credit inventory sales, and new investor engagement efforts.

"We appreciate the additional runway this extension provides as we focus on delivering value for our stakeholders through our monetization plan and the continued growth of our carbon-first strategy under the Hemp Carbon Standard," said Darren Bondar, President and CEO of Hempalta.

2024 Carbon Credits Certified by Control Union

Hempalta is pleased to announce that its 2024 carbon credit inventory has now been fully certified by third-party auditor Control Union. A total of 29,448 Verified Carbon Credits ("VCCs") were issued under the Company's ISO 14064-2 certified methodology, bringing its total verified carbon sequestration to 44,773 tonnes of CO2 over the past two years.

The 2024 program included:

38 farms across 209 sites

12,669 monitored acres

Global operations spanning Canada, USA, UK, Ukraine, Sweden, Germany, and Australia

Hempalta continues to deploy advanced MRV technology, including remote sensing, satellite monitoring, and AI-based data aggregation to ensure transparency and scientific integrity.

Forward Outlook

With the Extension and the completion of its 2024 credit certification, Hempalta is now well-positioned to accelerate the sale of its current processing equipment and execute the next phase of its carbon-first growth strategy.

The Company continues to advance its 25,000-acre Alberta hemp and biochar carbon removal program, which is projected to generate 100,000 verified carbon credits annually. This initiative represents one of Canada's largest nature-based carbon projects, and Hempalta is actively seeking strategic partners and long-term offtake buyers to support its multi-year scaling efforts.

In parallel, Hempalta's 2025 monitoring and field data collection is already underway across farms in Canada, USA, UK, Ukraine, Sweden, Germany, and Australia. "The market is demanding higher-integrity removal credits, and that's exactly what we deliver," said Bondar. "Our expanded global footprint, certified methodologies, and growing buyer interest position us to lead the next generation of nature-based carbon solutions." Organizations interested in partnering or purchasing credits can contact: carboncredits@hempalta.com.

About Hempalta Corp.

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) is advancing scalable, nature-based carbon removal through industrial hemp and on-farm biochar deployment. Through its subsidiary Hemp Carbon Standard, the Company provides ISO-certified carbon credits verified via AI, satellite monitoring, and blockchain infrastructure.

TSXV: HEMP

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "continues," "intends," "anticipates," "potential," "aims," "will," and similar words, including negatives thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's ability to secure new strategic partnerships; the Company focusing on nature-based carbon credit generation; the Company scaling carbon credit issuance, including its Alberta-based program targeting 100,000 credits annually; the successful sale of verified 2024 carbon credits; the success of the 2025 monitoring program; the Company's ability to complete its planned equipment sale; the ongoing support from Farm Credit Canada during the forbearance period; the Company seeking to establish multi-year offtake agreements; and Hempalta's focus on unlocking long-term value through its pivot to carbon markets, including the development of a scalable platform to support nature-based climate solutions.

Such forward-looking information is based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: continued support from major shareholders and new investors; demand for nature-based carbon removal credits; successful onboarding of additional farmers and Indigenous partners; favorable regulatory conditions; availability and deployment of biochar systems at scale; supportive market conditions and regulatory alignment in Alberta and internationally; the Company's ability to maintain forbearance terms and execute its strategic plan; and the successful certification and sale of carbon credits.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom.

Actual results may vary from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, but not limited to: economic conditions and capital market volatility; changes in carbon credit market demand or pricing; regulatory changes; operational risks, including the ability to implement the Hemp Carbon Standard program at scale; the Company's limited financial resources and ongoing need for capital; the risk that the Company may not generate sufficient revenue or complete its asset sale; delays in technology deployment or verification; inability to retain key personnel; and weather-related challenges impacting hemp cultivation.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257753

SOURCE: Hempalta Corp.