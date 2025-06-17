Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 15:26 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mobile Global Esports Announces Beta Launch of Dominus Sports Platform, Integrated with Proprietary AI Engine PUHZL

Dominus Baseball Beta Incoming; Football, ProveIt Sports, and PUHZL Patent Disclosures Coming Soon

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTC PINK:MGAM), a next-generation technology company at the intersection of AI, gaming, and entertainment, today announced the beta launch of its flagship product, Dominus Sports, integrated with PUHZL, MGAM's proprietary artificial intelligence platform.

Dominus Baseball, the first title within the Dominus Sports ecosystem, is scheduled to onboard paying beta users in the coming weeks. Reimagined from its original alpha version, Dominus introduces true-to-life simulation gameplay by turning live sports data into full 9-inning box scores using MGAM's proprietary algorithms. The platform supports collaborative, role-based team ownership, enabling groups of users to manage teams as owners, scouts, coordinators, and general managers in a dynamic, strategic environment. Dominus Football is already in the pipeline, with a waiting list of paid beta users and an expected rollout by the end of July.

What makes MGAM's ecosystem different is PUHZL - a foundational AI layer that powers all current and future consumer products, including fantasy sports, predictive gaming, dating, and travel. PUHZL uses a combination of deterministic modeling and predictive modeling to drive in-app conversions, delivering personalized suggestions, adaptive chat experiences, and intelligent alerts that evolve with each user's behavior.

The next product in development, ProveIt Sports, will deliver real-money sports challenges powered by the same PUHZL infrastructure, incorporating AI-generated handicapping logic, leaderboard dynamics, and behavioral prediction.

MGAM has multiple provisional patent filings underway tied to its PUHZL-powered simulation models, matchmaking algorithms, and personalized engagement systems. The company plans to release further details on the PUHZL AI engine and patent roadmap in the coming weeks.

"We're not just building apps - we're building an AI-powered foundation that personalizes every part of the user journey. PUHZL is our connective tissue, and everything we're launching - from Dominus Sports to ProveIt - is layered on top of that learning engine. As our products expand into new verticals, our AI gets smarter, more contextual, and more valuable. We're building something that adapts to how people think, play, and live - and that's a massive unlock for the future of gaming, media, and beyond."
- Brett Rosin, CEO, Mobile Global Esports

As MGAM ramps toward its v1 release of Dominus Sports and finalizes the next phase of its product suite, PUHZL continues to evolve as the core intelligence layer behind the company's long-term IP and engagement strategy.

About Mobile Global Esports (MGAM)
Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTC: MGAM) is a technology and IP company creating AI-powered platforms across fantasy sports, gaming, dating, and media. With a proprietary engine called PUHZL at its heart, MGAM's mission is to transform passive audiences into active, competitive participants through personalized, dynamic, and immersive experiences.

Media Contact:

Brett Rosin, CEO
Email: brett@mobileglobal.us
Phone: 312-241-2550
Website: www.mobileglobalesports.com

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding product development, platform capabilities, future launches, patent filings, and the potential impact of our technologies. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Mobile Global Esports



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mobile-global-esports-announces-beta-launch-of-dominus-sports-pla-1038992

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
