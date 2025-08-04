Mobile Global Esports: MGAM Files First Provisional Patent for PUHZL

AI Engine That Curates Real-World Behavior to Power Personalized Intelligence Across Domains

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTCID:MGAM), a next-generation technology and digital media company focused on the convergence of gaming, sports, entertainment, and AI, today announced the filing of its first provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The filing, titled "Dynamic Profile Generation and Contextual Inference" (Docket No. MOBGLOES001P), introduces the foundational technology powering PUHZL - a platform designed to curate real-world behavioral signals into actionable, domain-specific intelligence.

"PUHZL isn't about finding matches - it's about giving users a dynamic AI assistant that evolves with them," said Steven Berman, MGAM's Chief Operating Officer and one of the contributing inventors of the patented system. "Whether you're managing a fantasy team, planning a trip, or just deciding where to go tonight, PUHZL curates who you are, what you care about, and where you are in the moment - and uses that to drive better decisions."

PUHZL in Action: Powering Full Ownership in Dominus

PUHZL's AI engine is being tailored to live inside Dominus Sports, MGAM's flagship fantasy sports experience - but here, it does more than enhance gameplay. It helps define it. Dominus allows users to run an entire sports franchise - not just pick players and play category and rotisserie point leagues like traditional fantasy sports. From scouting international prospects, drafting prospects in the first-year player draft, real-life contracts, free agency, and negotiating trades to managing rosters and setting strategy, users operate like real-world managers, GMs, and owners in a full 145-game season where every game, a nine-inning box score is rendered off real baseball events. Teams go head-to-head and battle for real cash prizes. Every decision an owner makes matters, and PUHZL will observe every interaction: how users build their team, how they think, what risks they take, what patterns they favor. Over time, PUHZL begins to learn the unique behavioral fingerprint of each team owner - and eventually, users can allow PUHZL to take over selected tasks. Lineup setting, trade negotiations, talent scouting - PUHZL doesn't just automate them; it replicates the user's style. The user remains in control, but the AI becomes an extension of their thinking - a co-manager that acts as they would.

This deep personalization capability will extend across future MGAM platforms, with PUHZL serving as the behavioral intelligence layer behind competitive gameplay, content personalization, and even AI-assisted commerce and social tools.

A Behavioral Engine Built to Scale

The newly filed patent covers a system for:

Collecting real-world and online behavioral data

Contextualizing that data with location, time, and platform-specific activity

Creating a dynamic, AI-driven persona that powers personalized user experiences

Continuously learning and evolving through feedback, action, and engagement This is just the first of multiple patents MGAM expects to file in 2025 and beyond, laying the groundwork for a robust and defensible IP portfolio around behavioral data curation, AI-assisted engagement, and real-time personalization.

"PUHZL is the connective tissue between user intent and intelligent action, said Brett Rosin, MGAM's Chief Executive Officer. "Every emerging tech and gaming company needs a foundational engine that is all about and for the user. PUHZL will be ours. We remain laser- focused and heads down on expanding our technology stack and infrastructure."

About MGAM

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) is a publicly traded technology and intellectual property company operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence, iGaming, and entertainment. MGAM develops and licenses proprietary platforms focused on behavioral data curation, real-time engagement, and gamified user experiences. The company's portfolio includes PUHZL (AI-driven persona intelligence), Dominus Sports (a competitive sports prediction layer), and Prove It (a real-time challenge platform). MGAM is listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol MGAM.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business strategy, plans, and anticipated developments of Mobile Global Esports Inc. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including market conditions, regulatory developments, technological changes, and competition. MGAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

