First Nordic Metals Corp: First Nordic Launches Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program at High-Priority Nippas Target

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. ("FNM" or the "Company") (TSX.V: FNM, FNSE: FNMC SDB, OTCQB: FNMCF, FRA: HEG0) is pleased to announce the commencement of a 5,000-meter ("m") Phase 1 diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Nippas target, part of the Company's Storjuktan land package in northern Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt.

Phase 1 will consist of up to 26 diamond drill holes to test two of three identified structural corridors at Nippas. Drilling is being carried out by Finland-based Comadev Oy and is designed to build on promising results from recent base-of-till / top-of-bedrock ("BoT/ToB") drilling. The third corridor identified to date is in an area dominated by bogs and will be tested in the winter after freeze-up. Based on the success of this program, FNM plans to complete up to an additional 5,000 m of drilling at Nippas through 2025.

Taj Singh, CEO of FNM, comments: "The commencement of drilling at Nippas marks another important milestone for our team and reflects the systematic, data-driven approach we take across our portfolio. With promising BoT/ToB and geochemical indicators, Nippas has the potential to become a cornerstone discovery within the Storjuktan land package and the broader Gold Line belt. This program is designed to advance our understanding of the target and lay the groundwork needed to unlock its full potential."

Nippas Phase 1 Drill Program Details

Target 1: A 2.2 km-long Au-As-Cu-Zn-Mo surface till anomaly coincident with strongly elevated ToB results (up to 2.66 ppm Au). The anomaly is located along a geophysical trend interpreted as a sheared contact between two lithological units. Target 1 will be initially tested with up to 3,600 m of diamond drilling in 16 holes over 1.4 km strike of identified structural feature, as shown in Figure 1.

Target 2: A parallel 2.0 km Au-As-Cu-Zn-Mo anomalous surface till trend, coincident with elevated gold in bedrock and glacial till. This trend is interpreted to be the sheared boundary between metasediments and a large granite intrusion. Target 2 will be tested with up to 1,400 m of drilling in 10 holes over a 1.3 km strike of the identified structural feature, shown below in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Planned drill holes for the Phase 1 program at Nippas, detailing results of the Q1 2025 BoT/ToB program, surface till pathfinder anomalies, and target trend outlines along structural corridors. The ToB result of 2.66 ppm (2,660 ppb) is shown at the northern tip of Target 1.

This focused Phase 1 program is designed to confirm the presence of mineralized shear corridors, define their geometry and scale, and establish a robust geological model for further expansion.

As the Company awaits assay results from the Aida drill program, the Phase 1 program at Nippas ensures continued exploration activity and efficient use of the drill rig. Results from Nippas will also support broader geological understanding across the Storjuktan land package and inform future drill campaigns.

About the Nippas Target

The Nippas project is located within the Storjuktan project area along the Gold Line belt in northern Sweden. Pathfinder element signatures and magnetic geophysical trends are coincident with sheared contacts between metasediment, metavolcanic, and granitic lithologies. Three sub-parallel structural trends have been identified, with a combined strike length of over 5.2 km. These trends are situated within a regional flexure and coincide with several interpreted second-order splay structures along the margin of a large granite intrusion.

About the Storjuktan Project

The Storjuktan project is a large, early-stage project strategically positioned north of the Company's resource-stage Barsele project. It consists of seven contiguous licenses covering 30,000 ha located in the northern portion of the Gold Line belt. The Storjuktan project contains over 60 km of the regional Gold Line structural corridor. All mineralization discovered to date shows a spatial relationship to this structural corridor, occurring mainly on second- and third-order splay structures.

The Project contains over 60 km of the regionally significant "Gold Line" structure which can be traced for over 200 km in regional geophysics data. The Gold Line was first recognized in the late 1970s as a large arsenic-in-soil anomaly formed by a regional fault. All mineralization discovered to date shows a spatial relationship to this structural corridor, occurring either in the main shear corridor or on perpendicular structures within a few km of the main structures. The geology of the Storjuktan project consists of a sequence of inverted basin sediments and mafic volcanic rocks intruded by small syn-kinematic granitic intrusions within a broad, anastomosing high strain structural corridor. The rocks are regionally metamorphosed to amphibolite facies and gold mineralization is associated with intense biotite, and calc-silicate alteration assemblages and sulphide minerals pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, and minor other sulphides. These lithological sequences are highly prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA

CEO & Director

Qualified Person

Benjamin Gelber, P. Geo., Exploration Head of FNM, is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, and takes responsibility for the technical disclosure contained within this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

