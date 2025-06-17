Componenta Corporation: Inside information: Componenta announces financial targets for the period 2025-2027

17.6.2025 11:30:00 EEST | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Inside information: Componenta's board of directors has confirmed long-term financial targets for the company on a consolidated basis. The targets are as follows:

Net sales to exceed 150 million organically in 2027;

EBIT margin to exceed 5.0 percent in 2027;

The aim is to distribute one-third (1/3) of the annual net profit as dividends starting from the financial year 2025 and

The aim is to make acquisitions to further boost sales growth and profitability.

www.componenta.com



Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customer needs are at the core of the company's broad technology portfolio. Componenta Corporation manufactures components for its customers, which are global manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's stock is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com