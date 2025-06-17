Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - Bayhorse Silver Inc, (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") reports downhole silver assay results from drill hole WM2, at an interval depth of from 22 to 33.5 m (72 ft to 110 ft) from surface. The most significant assay was for two samples from the first 1.5 m (5f ft) of the intersection - 1,486.74 g/t (47.8 opt) and 719 g/t (23.12 opt) for an average 1104 g/t (35.46 opt) within a 10.6 meters (35 ft) zone of silver mineralization.





A second 1.5m (5 ft) silver intersection within the mineralized zone assayed 770 g/t (23.12 opt).

The silver mineralization was encountered 70 ft downhole in drill hole MW2, that lies on the periphery of a large IP anomaly that was disclosed in the Company's news release, (BHS2025-05) with its halo estimated to be 100 feet in width, and 140 feet of strike. Hole MW2 was completed June, 2024 as a 12-inch rotary air blast (RAB) hole drilled to a depth of 57 m (190 ft) that formed part of the groundwater testing program under the supervision of HRD Engineering, of Boise, ID. Drill cuttings were collected and bagged every 1.5 m (5 ft) as part of the geochemical assessment of the hole by HRD Engineering. A 12-inch RAB drill hole provides a significantly larger sized sample from the mineralized interval compared to a NQ drill core.

Hole MW2 was drilled 85 m (278 ft) north of and 37 m (123 ft) below the historic Sunshine stope, from beside the Mine access road, and intersected mineralization +/- 70 feet below the collar. As copper mineralization was present in the cuttings, the samples have also been submitted for 35 element ICP assay for copper and other base minerals. The interval silver assays are tabulated below.

width ft opt g/t Interval ft m 70-75 5 1.5 35.46 1103 75-80 5 1.5 23.12 770 80-85 5 1.5 0.37 11.5 85-90 5 1.5 0.56 17.5 90-95 5 1.5 0.42 13.0 95-100 5 1.5 0.28 8.0 100-105 5 1.5 3.85 120.0

Note. The first sample is an average of two samples taken for this interval

One of 1486.75 g/t (47.6 opt) and one of 719 g/t (23.12 opt) for a weighted average of 1103 g/t (35.46 opt)

The high-grade silver intersections lie 40 m (130 ft) south of, and 30 m (100 ft) above the drill trace of the Company's 335 m (1,100 ft) drill hole BHD24-01, that was drilled at a -65dg dip from the drill location proposed for drill hole BHD2025-08 into the IP anomaly. Now high-grade silver mineralization is confirmed within the first of the IP anomalies; further drilling is planned into the multiple IP anomalies extending south and east from the already known mineralized zones. The first of the new drill holes (BHD25-08), will target through the estimated 35 - 40 m (115 - 132 ft) W-E strike length of the silver bearing IP anomaly.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments that, "we are very encouraged with the discovery of high-grade silver mineralization within the periphery of the IP anomaly as it suggests the other two IP anomalies, one immediately south of the Bayhorse Mine portal, and the other 214 m (702 ft) to north will also be similarly silver mineralized. Both IP targets 1 & 2 can be accessed by drifting from the currently established underground workings in the event economic mineralization is found."

Underground diamond drilling is planned from the current drilling stations in the main east-west haulage way to target these newly identified silver bearing IP anomalies to the east and south of the Bayhorse Silver Mine underground portal.

The north-south extent of mineralized zones defined by the IP anomalies has now been extended up to 190 m (623 ft) while as disclosed in the Company's news release BHS2025-11, the east to west strike extent has increased to nearly 500 m (1640 ft). By extending the known areas of high-grade silver mineralization it may lead to an increase in the Company's National Instrument 43-101 inferred resource of 292,300 tons at a grade of 21.65 opt (673 g/t) for 6.3 million ounces of silver) (Turner et al. 2018).

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

Drill cuttings were split and placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent analysis. The balance of the cuttings are retained in secure storage at the Mine. Silver fire assays were conducted by Christopherson Inc. Umpire Assayers, Smelterville, Idaho. using 30g fire assay with a gravimetric finish for silver. The sample pulps created at Christopherson Inc. were then submitted to Paragon Geochemical's Sparks, Nevada facility for a 35 element suite using Paragon's 35 AR-OES (Aqua Regia & ICP) (Induced Coupled Plasma) multi-element method.

A blank was inserted at the start of the sample submittal and a prepared standard inserted every twenty samples. One duplicate was also inserted into the sample stream. The samples were stored in a secure facility on the property then transported to the laboratory in a secure container in a pickup truck by the project geologist.

Each silver sample was assayed for silver using Ag 30g fire assay, AQR/digest/AAS or OES finish. and the samples will be analyzed with a 35-element suite with Paragon's 35 AR-OES, which is a thirty-five element suite with 1ppm Hg; 0.5gAQR digestion/ICP-OES finish.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content. Mark Abrams, AIPG, a Qualified Person, and a Director of the Company, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this news release.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA and the Pegasus Project, in Washington County, Idaho. The Bayhorse Silver Mine and the Pegasus Project lies 44 km southwest of Hercules Metals' porphyry copper discovery. The Bayhorse Mine includes a state-of-the-art Steinert Ore-Sorting technology reducing waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%. The Company has created a minimum environmental impact facility capable of mining 200 tons of mineralization per day and the ability to process and supply 3,600 tons per year of silver/copper concentrate ranging between 7,500 to 15,000 g/t using standard flotation processing at its milling facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA, with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

