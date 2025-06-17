American Salars Lithium Inc.: American Salars Completes Sampling At Brazilian Lct Pegmatite Project

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM INC. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY) announces that it has now completed a second sampling program on its 18,083 Hectares (180 sq km) Hardrock LCT ("Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum") Pegmatite Project including Rare Earth Elements ("REEs") and Critical Minerals (the "Jaguaribe Project").

The Jaguaribe Project is located in the Jaguaribe/Solonópole region in the State of Ceará, in Northern Brazil and hosts multiple extensive Lithium and REE bearing pegmatite dykes that have returned initial Phase 1 sample discoveries of up to 3.72% Li 2 O, 2.15% Li 2 O and 1.58% Li 2 O as well as 554.5 ppm of Cesium, 135 ppm of Tantalum, 177 ppm of Niobium. One sample showed high values for Rubidium (>10,000ppm); Tin (675 ppm) and Zinc (387ppm).



American Salars CEO & Director R. Nick Horsley states, "We're pleased to report the completion of our latest sampling program at the Jaguaribe Project. Fourteen pegmatites were identified and sampled, with early indications suggesting the presence of lithium-bearing minerals and rare earth elements. All samples have been sent for advanced multi-element analysis, and we're excited to see what the lab results reveal as we continue to unlock the potential of this highly prospective region."



During the sampling program and field work visit to the research area block of the Jaguraribe Project, 14 pegmatites were catalogued and sampled. These samples have already been sent to the laboratory and are awaiting results. A total of 14 pegmatite samples were collected and sent to SGS Laboratory for multi-element analysis (56 elements) using the ICP OES/ICP-MS method, including lithium (Li), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta), cerium (Ce), tin (Sn), among others, as well as rare earth elements (REEs). Any over-limit values will have their percentages analyzed by the ICP OES ICP 90A method - ICP OES.

About the Jaguaribe Property

The Jaguaribe Property covers historic artisanal mining sites previously mined for lithium, coltan (tantalum and niobium) and tin.

Initial sampling of the Jaguaribe Pegmatites returned Spodumene bearing pegmatite samples that graded up to 3.72% Li2O as well as Rare Earth Elements.

Phase 2 sampling will test multiple additional LCT Pegmatite targets.

Ideal project location - Historical Pegmatite Province Brazil.

4-hour drive on paved roads to port and international airport (Fortaleza).

The topography, land use and vegetation at Jaguaribe Property is well suited for exploration activities.

Arid, sparsely populated farmland, no rain forest.

Northern Brazil provides shipping routes and deep-water ports to North American and European battery chemical markets.

Figure 1. Geological Map of the Solonópole/Jaguaribe Region, with USLI's Jaguaribe claim blocks shown in YELLOW color.

Please click here to view image

??These pegmatites, located across the Jaguaribe region and surrounding areas, vary in width from 0.5 m to 15 m and generally exhibit reddish-white to whitish coloration with gray quartz content. Most show consistent directional trends (N10-N15) and are frequently in contact with schist formations, suggesting favorable geological settings for lithium and associated minerals. Several pegmatite swarms were noted, including multiple occurrences in road cuts and along regional access routes, highlighting the structural continuity and potential scale of mineralization in the area.

Figure 2. Various Pegmatite Samples from the Jaguaribe Project Sampling Program

Please click here to view image



Figure 1. Map showing the location of geological points distributed across the ANM (National Mining Agency) claim

Please click here to view image



Geochemical Characteristics of Pegmatites, Jaguaribe Project, Ceará, Brazil

A multi-element analyse was conducted at the SGS laboratory for 58 elements including REE, from 14 samples from the Jaguaribe Project. These samples were analyzed by the ICM90A method: determination with fusion in sodium peroxide-ICP OES/ICP MS.

Geochemistry of the Pegmatites samples from the Jaguaribe Project area are an LCT-type Pegmatite (Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum).

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical content regarding the Jaguaribe Project, in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mitchell E. Lavery, P. Geo, who is an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Additionally, the Company previously announced a settlement agreement with Ekeko SA on May 1st 2025 in regards to the lien placed on the Pocitos1 project from a shortfall payment by Recharge Resources SA. The Company has agreed to $200,000 USD in cash payments for a full release of all liabilities and claims against Recharge Resources SA the holder of the Pocitos 1 tenement. A payment of $130,000 USD is due May 15th, 2025, with a second payment of $70,000 USD due September 15th, 2025. The Company hasn't made the payment and is currently in default of the agreement. The Company is currently negotiating an alternative payment and settlement arrangement.

ABOUT AMERICAN SALARS

American Salars Lithium is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market.

