WKN: A1C5WJ | ISIN: NL0009538784 | Ticker-Symbol: VNX
Tradegate
17.06.25 | 14:57
186,00 Euro
-1,33 % -2,50
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
187,50188,0016:40
187,50188,0016:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2025 14:48 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NXP Semiconductors N.V.: NXP Completes Acquisition of TTTech Auto to Accelerate the Transformation to Software-Defined Vehicles

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced the completion of the acquisition of TTTech Auto, a leader in innovating unique safety-critical systems and middleware for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), pursuant to the terms of the previously announced agreement from January 2025.

The open and modular offering of the NXP CoreRide platform and TTTech Auto's MotionWise safety middleware helps automakers overcome software and hardware integration barriers, while reducing complexity and development efforts and increasing scalability and cost-efficiency required for next-generation vehicles.

To continue operating within an open industry ecosystem, TTTech Auto's services will remain with neutral position, supporting various System-on-Chips manufacturers, OEMs and 3rd party software partners. This will advance SDV capabilities while maintaining stringent safety and performance standards and ensuring data protection.

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding NXP's acquisition of TTTech Auto, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after NXP distributes this document, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in NXP's SEC filings. Copies of NXP's SEC filings are available on NXP's Investor Relation website, https://investors.nxp.com or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer, and more secure. The company has operations in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $12.61 billion in 2024. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2025 NXP B.V

For more information, please contact:

Americas and EuropeGreater China / Asia
Andrea LempartMing Yue
Tel: +49 175 610 695 1Tel: +86 21 2205 2690
Email: andrea.lempart@nxp.comEmail: ming.yue@nxp.com

NXP-Corp
NXP-Auto

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8029b30c-b73f-4318-9a1a-ed675027c8bf


