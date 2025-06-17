Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.06.2025
WKN: 855681 | ISIN: US4581401001 | Ticker-Symbol: INL
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 17:06 Uhr
143 Leser
RuggON Corp.: RuggON Unveils 12-inch SOL 7: The World's First Rugged Tablet Powered by Intel Arrow Lake Processors

AI-Enhanced, Mission-Ready, and Built for Seamless Connectivity in the Most Demanding Environment

TAIPEI, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, a global provider of rugged computing solutions, announces the launch of the SOL 7, a groundbreaking 12-inch fully rugged tablet and the first powered by Intel® Arrow Lake processors. Designed for high-performance computing in demanding environments, the SOL 7 delivers next-generation AI capabilities, robust durability and seamless connectivity for critical sectors including public safety, automotive applications, warehousing, logistics, and agricultural.

RuggON Unveils 12-inch SOL 7: The World's First Rugged Tablet Powered by Intel® Arrow Lake Processors

Unmatched AI Performance with Intel® Arrow Lake

Powered by the latest the latest Intel® Core Ultra 5/7 processor with integrated Intel® AI Boost, the SOL 7 enables powerful on-device AI for real-time analytics, image recognition, and rapid decision-making. Equipped with a suite of data capture tools including optional 2D barcode scanner with OCR, NFC reader with FIDO2 security, smart card reader, fingerprint reader and UHF RFID reader, the SOL 7 empowers field professionals to operate smarter, faster, and more securely.

Rugged and Ready: Optimized for Field Use

The 12-inch QHD (2,160 x 1,440) display with 1,000 nits of brightness and touch support ensures readability in sunlight or rain. Certified to MIL-STD-810H and IP65, the SOL 7 operates reliably between -20°C to +63°C, weighing just 1.5 kg for easy mobility.

Long-Lasting, Flexible Power

Engineered for nonstop performance, the SOL 7 features hot-swappable dual batteries delivering up to 11 hours of runtime. With fast charging and extended battery options, users stay productive across demanding shifts.

Next-Generation Connectivity.

The SOL 7 is ready with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G/LTE, one SIM plus one eSIM support and satellite communication integration. Fast roaming and carrier flexibility ensures uninterrupted communication even in isolated locations. Thunderbolt 4-certified I/O ensures fast data transfer and seamless integration with peripherals and docking stations.

"The SOL 7 is a smart, AI-powered rugged hub built for critical missions, empowering operators to work faster, smarter, and more securely," said Sean Lee, VP of RuggON Business.

Learn more: https://www.ruggon.com/en/product/rugged-tablets/SOL7

About RuggON

RuggON Corp., a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology, is a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Leveraging Ubiqconn's advanced technology and decades of expertise, RuggON improves mobile productivity in harsh environments. Its dedicated engineering team delivers high-quality, future-ready solutions tailored to diverse industry needs. For more information, visit http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

RuggON

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711542/RuggON_Unveils_12_inch_SOL_7_The_World_s_First_Rugged_Tablet.jpg
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzJ2fPh3rKk
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510705/RuggON_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ruggon-unveils-12-inch-sol-7-the-worlds-first-rugged-tablet-powered-by-intel-arrow-lake-processors-302482450.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
