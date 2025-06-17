Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223 | Ticker-Symbol: 01K
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 08:05
17,600 Euro
-3,30 % -0,600
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,30018,10018:06
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 17:42 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keller Group Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Keller Group Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0004866223

Issuer Name

KELLER GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Austin

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Funds and accounts managed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and/or its subsidiary undertakings

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-Jun-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

17-Jun-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.992566

0.000000

4.992566

3,559,099

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.000651

0.000000

5.000651

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0004866223

3,559,099

4.992566

Sub Total 8.A

3,559,099

4.992566

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Dimensional Holdings Inc.

i) Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd., (ii) DFA Australia Limited (iii) Dimensional Ireland Limited (iv) Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC (v) Dimensional Fund Advisors Pte. Ltd. and (vi) Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The ordinary shares are held in segregated accounts and funds (together, the "Accounts") managed on a discretionary basis by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP ("Dimensional") and its subsidiary undertakings i) Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd., (ii) DFA Australia Limited (iii) Dimensional Ireland Limited (iv) Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC (v) Dimensional Fund Advisors Pte. Ltd. and (vi) Dimensional Fund Advisors LP.

As at 13 June 2025, Dimensional also had investment management discretion over an additional 5,519 shares where the voting rights are not controlled by Dimensional or its subsidiary undertakings.

Dimensional is controlled by its general partner, Dimensional Holdings Inc.

Dimensional, on behalf of itself and its subsidiary undertakings, expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares held in the Accounts.

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

Paris

Enquiries:

William Harwood

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 207 616 7575

Keller Group plc

LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.3 (Major shareholding notifications)


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.