Manhead Merch: Old Dominion Teams Up With Manhead for Next-Level Country Merch

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Manhead Merch, Nashville's home for artist-first apparel, is proud to announce a new partnership with award-winning country band Old Dominion, handling their global merchandise, e-commerce, and retail operations.

With a record-breaking streak-winning ACM Vocal Group of the Year eight years in a row, a feat unmatched in the category's history, and CMA Vocal Group Of The Year seven consecutive years running-Old Dominion has established itself as a dominant force in modern country.

"We're honored to partner with Old Dominion," said Steve Mitzel, CEO of Manhead Merch. "They've crafted a songwriting legacy that resonates across generations, and that eight-year awards streak just underscores their impact. They continue to evolve, and we're excited to build a merch line that feels both fresh and true to everything that makes this band special."

Will Hitchcock of Morris?Higham Management, the band's manager, added: "The Manhead team really understands the creative vision of Old Dominion's brand. They get what drives the band, what connects with their fans-and that insight is exactly what you want in a merch partner."

Old Dominion is set to release their sixth studio album, Barbara, on August 22, 2025, with the ongoing How Good Is That World Tour supporting the release. Fans can expect the merch line to roll out in time with these major album and tour milestones.

For more info, visit www.manheadmerch.com and follow @manheadmerch and @olddominion on social media.

Contact Information

Hanna Brunner

Executive Assistant

pr@manheadmerch.com





SOURCE: Manhead Merch

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/old-dominion-teams-up-with-manhead-for-next-level-country-merch-1040471