Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923655 | ISIN: US6795801009 | Ticker-Symbol: ODF
Tradegate
17.06.25 | 16:00
137,65 Euro
-0,25 % -0,35
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,90137,2519:30
136,90137,2519:30
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manhead Merch: Old Dominion Teams Up With Manhead for Next-Level Country Merch

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Manhead Merch, Nashville's home for artist-first apparel, is proud to announce a new partnership with award-winning country band Old Dominion, handling their global merchandise, e-commerce, and retail operations.

With a record-breaking streak-winning ACM Vocal Group of the Year eight years in a row, a feat unmatched in the category's history, and CMA Vocal Group Of The Year seven consecutive years running-Old Dominion has established itself as a dominant force in modern country.

"We're honored to partner with Old Dominion," said Steve Mitzel, CEO of Manhead Merch. "They've crafted a songwriting legacy that resonates across generations, and that eight-year awards streak just underscores their impact. They continue to evolve, and we're excited to build a merch line that feels both fresh and true to everything that makes this band special."

Will Hitchcock of Morris?Higham Management, the band's manager, added: "The Manhead team really understands the creative vision of Old Dominion's brand. They get what drives the band, what connects with their fans-and that insight is exactly what you want in a merch partner."

Old Dominion is set to release their sixth studio album, Barbara, on August 22, 2025, with the ongoing How Good Is That World Tour supporting the release. Fans can expect the merch line to roll out in time with these major album and tour milestones.

For more info, visit www.manheadmerch.com and follow @manheadmerch and @olddominion on social media.

Contact Information

Hanna Brunner
Executive Assistant
pr@manheadmerch.com

.

SOURCE: Manhead Merch



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/old-dominion-teams-up-with-manhead-for-next-level-country-merch-1040471

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.