ABB and HEMERIA collaborate to advance the monitoring of space

PARIS, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HEMERIA, a leading French provider of satellite platforms, to jointly explore developing solutions for space situational awareness (SSA). The agreement was signed at the International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, the prime meeting place for the global aerospace industry.

Working together, the companies will look into the possibilities for integrating ABB's high-precision multispectral payloads with HEMERIA's satellite platforms, with the aim of ensuring optimal performance and reliability and enhancing global space traffic management efforts.

ABB's payloads are capable of detecting and tracking objects in complex environments, contributing to real-time data collection and improved decision-making for satellite operators and space agencies. At the same time, HEMERIA's satellite platforms offer agility, stability and resilience for all types of space missions with a high level of performance.

"Through this collaboration, ABB and HEMERIA will work on advancing the responsible and secure use of space," said Marc Corriveau, General Manager for ABB's Measurement & Analytics division, Canada. "We aim to improve global space surveillance capabilities by enhancing the performance and capabilities of space-based systems. This work underscores our commitment to innovation and collaboration in space technologies."

"We have found in ABB a trusted partner with whom we share ambitions and values," said Nicolas Multan, CEO of HEMERIA. "Together, we will explore the development of innovative technology in the low earth orbit SSA segment that will advance the monitoring of space."

As the number of satellites and space missions rises, ensuring the safety and sustainability of Earth's orbital environment has become a global priority. Space situational awareness, the ability to monitor, track, and predict the behavior of objects in space, is essential to preventing collisions and managing the growing threat of orbital debris.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a4ed7e0-88d5-4d86-b6f6-7494ace0102c

Frederic Pelletier, ABB, Nicolas Multan, CEO of HEMERIA and Benoit Rigourd, ABB

