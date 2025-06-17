Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.06.2025


WKN: 873570 | ISIN: ES0118594417 | Ticker-Symbol: IDA
Tradegate
17.06.25 | 19:17
35,700 Euro
-0,45 % -0,160
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
INDRA SISTEMAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDRA SISTEMAS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,56035,58019:37
35,56035,58019:33
PR Newswire
17.06.2025 18:54 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AXISCADES Technologies Limited: INDRA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AXISCADES TO BOOST PRODUCTION OF CUTTING-EDGE SYSTEMS IN INDIA

  • Indra, a European-based global leader in defense, aerospace, and strategic systems, and AXISCADES a prominent technology solutions provider in defense, aerospace and strategic electronics, are proud to announce a strategic alliance.
  • Indra is keen to acquire defense-related products and services from AXISCADES, which will be delivered through AXISCADES' comprehensive design, development, production, and supply chain center.
  • Both companies are actively exploring joint product development for the Indian and global markets, potentially adapting existing Indra products or creating new ones specifically tailored to meet customer needs.

PARIS, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Air Show -- Indra and the Indian technology company AXISCADES have signed an agreement to collaborate on the production of solutions for the aerospace and defense markets.

AXISCADES Signs agreement with Indra.

Indra's CEO, José Vicente de los Mozos, and AXISCADES' Chairman, Dr. Sampath Ravinarayanan, signed the Memorandum of Understanding at the Aerospace Show taking place this week in Le Bourget, in the presence of Indra Chairman, Angel Escribano, and AXISCADES CEO & MD, Alfonso Martínez.

The agreement aims to manufacture in India several Indra solutions, such as antennas for its Tactical Air Navigation Systems (TACAN), Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) that provides in-flight information to aircraft, and countermeasure systems, as part of a broader system designed by Indra to protect aircraft in flight from potential missile attacks using guided systems, such as the well-known MANPADS.

The collaboration between the two companies strengthens Indra's position in the global aerospace systems market and its network of alliances with companies worldwide. At the same time, Indra contributes to enhancing the capabilities of Indian companies, in a country where it has maintained a strong presence for years as a provider of cutting-edge systems and technologies across various sectors. Notable achievements include systems delivered to the country's Armed Forces and projects for the modernization of civil air traffic management.

Indra and AXISCADES are evaluating collaborations in MPA Airborne Solutions and exploring a dedicated partnership for DRDO CABS MRMR and MMMA programs.

About AXISCADES

AXISCADES is a leading technology and product company with over 25 years of experience in the aerospace, defense, and ESAI (Electronic Systems and Industrial Automation) sectors. It offers cutting-edge solutions ranging from conceptual design to manufacturing and certification, making it a preferred partner for OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and Tier 1 suppliers in these industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713058/AXISCADES_Indra.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713057/Axiscades_Logo.jpg

AXISCADES Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/indra-signs-agreement-with-axiscades-to-boost-production-of-cutting-edge-systems-in-india-302484154.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
