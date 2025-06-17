

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study of nearly 50,000 women suggests that drinking one or two cups of coffee a day may help women stay mentally sharp, strong, and healthy as they get older.



The research, which was shared at a nutrition conference but hasn't been fully reviewed or published yet, comes from scientists at Tufts University. They looked at the coffee habits and health of adults aged 20 and up who took part in U.S. health surveys between 1999 and 2018. Participants were tracked for about 9 to 11 years.



During that time, over 7,000 people passed away, including more than 1,000 from cancer and over 1,000 from heart disease. The study found that people who drank coffee had a lower risk of dying compared to those who didn't drink coffee at all.



The biggest benefits were seen in people who drank 2 to 3 cups per day, who had a 17 percent lower chance of dying. Even people who drank less than one cup a day had an 11 percent lower risk.



Researchers also looked at what people were putting in their coffee. Drinking black coffee lowered the risk of death by 14 percent. Coffee with just a small amount of sugar (less than 2.5 grams) and fat (less than 1 gram) had the same benefit.



The study also found that caffeinated coffee, not decaf, was behind the health benefits. Decaf coffee didn't show any clear link to living longer, but caffeinated coffee helped lower the risk of dying from any cause, especially heart disease.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News