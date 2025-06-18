

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to sink 6.7 percent on year after falling 2.2 percent in April. Exports are called lower by an annual 3.8 percent after adding 2.0 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 893.0 billion yen following the 115.8 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



Japan also will see April data for core machinery orders, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 9.6 percent on month and an increase of 4.0 percent on year. That follows the 13.0 percent monthly spike and the 8.4 percent gain in March.



New Zealand will provide Q1 figures for current account; in the three months prior, the current account deficit was NZ$7.04 billion.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate (5.50 percent), deposit facility rate (4.75 percent) and lending facility rate (6.25 percent) all unchanged.



Thailand may release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in April, imports were up 16.1 percent on year and exports rose an annual 10.2 percent for a trade deficit of $3.30 billion.



