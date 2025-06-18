

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 637.6 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.



That exceeded expectations for a shortfall of 893.0 billion yen following the upwardly revised 115.6 billion yen deficit in April (originally 115.8 billion yen).



Exports were down 1.7 percent on year, topping forecasts for a decline of 3.8 percent following the 2.0 percent increase in the previous month.



Imports were down an annual 7.7 percent versus expectations for a decline of 6.7 percent after shrinking 2.2 percent a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News