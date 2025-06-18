

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 9.1 percent on month in April, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 919-0 billion yen.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 9.3 percent following the 13.0 percent jump in March.



On a yearly basis, core machinery orders rallied 6.6 percent - again topping forecasts for a gain of 4.0 percent after gaining 8.4 percent in the previous month.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan fell 2.3 percent on month and added 0.6 percent on year in April.



